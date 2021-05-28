Cancel
London midday: Stocks maintain gains ahead of Biden budget

By Michele Maatouk
ShareCast
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon stocks were a touch firmer by midday on Friday as investors eyed the unveiling of US President Joe Biden’s spending plans, which are expected to be in the region of $6 trillion. The FTSE 100 was up 0.2% at 7,033.13 in quiet trade, with a Bank Holiday weekend ahead...

