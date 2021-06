More than one in four consumers would transfer all of their money to a “safe account” if someone they believed to be from their bank, or a police officer, called them to tell them their bank account had been compromised and their cash was at risk of being stolen.But the figures, just the latest in an avalanche of data on fraud, don’t just highlight the risk to the elderly, vulnerable or somehow non-techy among us.The numbers suggest those most at risk of falling for these are the under-34s, almost half of whom would do as the caller said, and transfer...