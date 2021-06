Hyundai has made such deals around the world with ridesharing services. Hyundai and South Asian ride-sharing giant Grab have expanded their partnership to propel the adoption of electric vehicles in the region. Recently, Hyundai’s subsidiary Kia struck a similar deal with Europe with Uber. As part of the deal with Grab, Hyundai and Kia Motors will develop new drivers and initiatives that will lower the barriers that exist for entry, especially for Grab drivers and delivery partners, to adopt electric vehicles. They will work on models to lower the total cost of ownership and reduce independence anxiety.