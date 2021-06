KISS has just announced the final dates of the End of the Road tour. The band has a long history in Michigan and we think they should play the last show here. KISS has a long and storied history as a rock band, and a sizeable part of that legacy is tied to Michigan. The self-proclaimed "hottest band in the land" might not even be what they are today if it weren't for enthusiastic rock fans in the Mitten. We think they owe us the final show of the End of the Road tour. Here are three reasons it should be booked in Detroit.