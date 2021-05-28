Pam Is Losing Weight, Saving Money, and Finding Joy in Small Better Choices

I have a coworker who always asks my advice on navigating situations at work. Sometimes it’s about working with clients, sometimes about tricky relationships in the office, sometimes more general career stuff. She can be anxious about these things, and her requests for advice often require long discussions. I consider this coworker my friend, and I’m happy to help, but she never actually takes the advice I give! Then she comes back to complain about the outcome. And asks for even more advice. I don’t know why she’s even asking because she’s never going to listen. It’s not that I think my advice is always right—I don’t even know what I’m doing half the time, much less what anyone else should do—but seeing it ignored every time is annoying. Should I tell her to go ask someone else?