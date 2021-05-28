Pam Is Losing Weight, Saving Money, and Finding Joy in Small Better Choices
Back in 2019 I had surgery, and afterward, I decided I had to make some changes in my life. I started a diet and lost around 30 pounds. I was on and off with the Challenge. Then, COVID-19 hit — and I gained 15 of those pounds back. I felt like I was stuck doing the same thing day in and day out. I had no energy. I saw Challenge pamphlets in the break room and I figured, why not try it again? It’s simple, it’s easy — and it would give me the accountability I needed each day.thriveglobal.com