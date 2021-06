Today, Friday 4 June 2021 is exactly 100 days to the kick-off of the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021™. This crucial milestone is an important step on the path to the 52 matches that will get underway on 12 September in the three host cities in Lithuania. The 24 teams found out on Tuesday, 1 June which groups they were in, and who their first opponents will be en route to the final, to be held on 3 October. Will Argentina be able to defend the crown they won at Colombia 2016 or will new champions ascend to the summit in Kaunas? On this special day, we run through some of the main facts and figures ahead of the forthcoming Futsal World Cup.