Here's what people thought about Friends: The Reunion

It took the Marvel Cinematic Universe over a decade to get into making original TV series directly connected to the big-screen films. But six months into its release of shows on Disney+, it’s already paying dividends for fans. WandaVision did wonders for the character development of characters who were never given enough screen time before this. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier introduced locations the MCU never got around to visiting, like Madripoor. Now, Loki has gone one better, revealing whole planets like Lamentis-1 drawn from the deep-cut realms of the comics. But where, and what, is Lamentis-1 on Loki? Let’s dig into the planet’s history and why, despite its lovely rail system, it’s not the ideal vacation spot.