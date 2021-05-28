Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Here's what people thought about Friends: The Reunion

By Rhys Thomas
Time Out Global
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo words that beam nostalgia into the eyes of just about everyone, everywhere. However, as with all reunions, or extra series and shows tacked onto the end of a perfect show, there's the risk it'll spoil what we already had and loved. Except perhaps Oasis reforming, there isn't a higher...

www.timeout.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
Paul Rudd
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesAdvanced Television

Friends: The Reunion is Sky One’s most watched show ever

Friends: The Reunion has broken viewing records for Sky One with 5.3 million watching the long-awaited cast reunion. The one-off special, available exclusively on Sky and streaming service NOW in the UK and Ireland, pulled in the biggest ever audience in the channel’s history. The special was also one of...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deseret News

Opinion: ‘Friends’ reunion was fun, but it’s time for all of us to move on

At this point it might be easier to list the classic sitcoms from the last 30 years that aren’t getting a reboot. From “Roseanne” to “Full House” to “Frasier” to “Will and Grace” to nearly 30 more that have appeared in the past few years, our culture is caught in a fit of nostalgia — a kind of cultural arrested development (also recently rebooted). And it’s unlikely that we will be saved by the bell (also recently rebooted) anytime soon.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Jennifer Aniston Brainstorms a 'Friends' Quarantine Episode

Jennifer Aniston has an idea about how the Friends characters would've fared in quarantine. In an interview with Today.com, the 52-year-old actress guessed how Rachel (Aniston), Monica (Courteney Cox), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Ross (David Schwimmer), Joey (Matt LeBlanc), and Chandler (Matthew Perry) would have spent their time in lockdown. "You...
TV & VideosNew York Post

The painful cast injury that ‘Friends’ kept secret for decades

Warning: This story contains spoilers from the “Friends: The Reunion” special on HBO Max. In a harrowing incident that was kept hush-hush for decades, a 1996 episode of “Friends” took a turn when star Matt LeBlanc took a “cringe-worthy” fall while filming — and paramedics had to rush him to the hospital in excruciating pain.
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Jennifer Aniston Never Slept With David Schwimmer; Will Not Be Looking For Love On Dating Apps

Jennifer Aniston confirmed Wednesday (June 23rd) that she never hooked up with David Schwimmer even though she would have liked to. The former Friends star told Howard Stern, “We were in relationships, and it was always never the right time and it wouldn’t have worked. The beauty of that was those whatever feelings we had we just literally channeled everything into Ross and Rachel and I think that’s maybe why it resonated the way it did.”
TV SeriesElite Daily

Here's What To Know About The Chaotic Location Where Loki Is Stuck

It took the Marvel Cinematic Universe over a decade to get into making original TV series directly connected to the big-screen films. But six months into its release of shows on Disney+, it’s already paying dividends for fans. WandaVision did wonders for the character development of characters who were never given enough screen time before this. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier introduced locations the MCU never got around to visiting, like Madripoor. Now, Loki has gone one better, revealing whole planets like Lamentis-1 drawn from the deep-cut realms of the comics. But where, and what, is Lamentis-1 on Loki? Let’s dig into the planet’s history and why, despite its lovely rail system, it’s not the ideal vacation spot.
Celebritiessamfordcrimson.com

Jennifer Aniston was unaware of the ‘self-torture’ Matthew Perry felt filming Friends

Celeb obsessed? Get a daily dose of showbiz gossip direct to your inbox. Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign upWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.Thank you for subscribingWe have more newslettersShow meSee ourprivacy notice.
Celebritieslincolnnewsnow.com

Jennifer Aniston didn't realise Matthew Perry's Friends anxiety

Jennifer Aniston had no idea about the anxiety and "self-torture" Matthew Perry put himself through on 'Friends'. The 52-year-old actress - who played Rachel Green on the long running sitcom - admits she wasn't aware of how anxious Matthew, who played Chandler Bing, had been feeling on the set of the show.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Friends' Reunion Bonus Footage: Matt LeBlanc Reveals Jennifer Aniston's 'Tell' When She's About to Break Character

The Friends reunion special on HBO Max offered fans a sunny and nostalgic look behind the scenes of their favorite sitcom, and in a new video for The Late Late Show, host James Corden visited the set ahead of filming to get even more of an inside scoop. Corden, who was not a popular addition to the reunion, quizzed the group about memories from their time filming the show, and their answers proved how fond they all are of each other to this day.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Friends: Lisa Kudrow opens up about being fired from Frasier just before landing Phoebe role

Lisa Kudrow has opened up about being fired from Frasier just days before being cast in Friends.The actor was originally set to play Roz Doyle, Frasier Crane’s radio producer, in the hit Cheers spin-off. The role eventually went to Peri Gilpin. Kudrow was present for the first few days of filming Frasier’s pilot episode before being removed from the show.Speaking to Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, Kudrow revealed: “I wasn’t right for the part [or] for the chemistry of the group. So that wasn’t working.”The pilot for Frasier was directed by revered sitcom director James Burrows, and...
Celebritiesjioforme.com

Courteney Cox says it hurts to be a friend’s star without an Emmy

Friend star Courteney Cox describes the scars she felt when she realized she was the only member of the cast who wasn’t nominated for an Emmy. friend Star Courteney Cox revealed that she felt hurt when she realized she was the only cast member who wasn’t nominated for an Emmy. Beloved TV sitcom It premiered in 1994 and has been in operation for 10 years. During this time, it attracted a significant audience and launched an ensemble cast into the superstar position. The series followed a group of adults in their twenties navigating their professional and personal life in New York City. Critics, often referred to as one of the greatest television shows of all time, praised Sitcom’s clever writing and compatibility between core characters. By the end of its execution friend It was transformed into a pop culture phenomenon. In particular, in 2004, more than 50 million viewers watched the finale of the series.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston sizzles in silky plunging jumpsuit in unseen photos

Jennifer Aniston never fails to amaze with her effortless style and her latest outfit might be one of our favourite looks yet. The actress gave fans a behind-the-scenes peek of herself on the set of the Friends reunion special in never-before-seen images she shared to mark the release of the one-off episode.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Rachel Green Outfit Is Probably Yours, Too

When one envisions ’90s style, some key pop culture icons most likely come to mind. Among them, Friends’ Rachel Green is possibly one of the most legendary. And this fact is not lost on the actor who played her. In fact, even Jennifer Aniston has a favorite Rachel Green outfit among all the hundreds worn during the show’s 10-year run.