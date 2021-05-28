Here's what people thought about Friends: The Reunion

Friend star Courteney Cox describes the scars she felt when she realized she was the only member of the cast who wasn’t nominated for an Emmy. friend Star Courteney Cox revealed that she felt hurt when she realized she was the only cast member who wasn’t nominated for an Emmy. Beloved TV sitcom It premiered in 1994 and has been in operation for 10 years. During this time, it attracted a significant audience and launched an ensemble cast into the superstar position. The series followed a group of adults in their twenties navigating their professional and personal life in New York City. Critics, often referred to as one of the greatest television shows of all time, praised Sitcom’s clever writing and compatibility between core characters. By the end of its execution friend It was transformed into a pop culture phenomenon. In particular, in 2004, more than 50 million viewers watched the finale of the series.