Several smaller states have expressed opposition to the plan. This has not been easy for the finance ministers of some G7 member states, and criticism at home has increased since the deal was announced against them. However, even if the current governments of the United States, Canada, Great Britain, France, Italy, Germany and Japan implement them, the order will have to be approved by a broader G20 group next month, including China, Brazil and Russia. Then the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. The Czech government supports in principle the uniform taxation of large corporations, but wants to wait for a broader global agreement.