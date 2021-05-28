Northwest Arkansas Top 10 RV Parks and Campgrounds

Looking for the Top 10 RV Parks in Northwest Arkansas (Bella Vista, Rogers, Eureka Springs, Fayetteville)? You came to the right place. RV Parks throughout the country are rapidly increasing in number to make room for the huge influx of RV trailers, campers, buses and the like that have become all the rage across the country. Fans of the nomadic lifestyle are selling their homes, selling and giving stuff away and opting for a simpler way of living. Many popular parks are booked out a year in advance, and it now requires careful planning to hopscotch from one RV park to the next.

Check out the Top 10 list below for an excellent park nearby:

BELLA VISTA

725 RV Park Road, Bella Vista, AR 72715

(479) 855-8075

Blowing Springs RV Park, functions as a trailhead to several miles of shared mountain/hiking trails and offers 64 RV sites with 50 or 30 AMP full service sites (water, electric, sewer, Wifi, dump station and a facilities stations) along with 6 primitive tent campsites. Amenities include a handy facilities building with restrooms, showers and a laundry (ask for access code), picnic tables, a small creek that meanders throughout the park, a cold spring that flows from a cave, a nice arboretum, grassy tent area, fire ring and parking area. Blowing Springs Trails and the Back 40 Trail can all be accessed from here.

CAVE SPRINGS

1499 S Main St, Cave Springs, AR 72718

(479) 248-1000

Known as NWA’s only RV resort, The Creeks Golf and RV Resort is located right in the middle of everything. Featuring 15’ x 70’ concrete pads, asphalt streets & aprons, 30/50 amp electric, city water and sewer, cable TV, bar & grill, free Wifi, 18 hole championship golf course, reduced green fees, overnight, weekly & monthly rates. A beautiful resort if ever there was one, and it is also close to many area attractions like Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

EUREKA SPRINGS

4119 E Van Buren, Eureka Springs, AR 72632

(479) 253-9100

Secure location with a trolley stop to take you to the fantastic shopping in the Alpine-like village of Eureka Springs. Amenities include a bath house, laundry facility, ice, propane, wood, in ground pool, free wifi, picnic area. You’ll be impressed with how clean the facility is, and how friendly everyone is.

15020, Eureka Springs, AR 72631

(479) 253-8036

Situated in the rugged natural beauty of the Ozarks, this one offers typical KOA amenities including a swimming pool, full hookups, cable TV, pet friendly with dog park, free Wifi, big-rig friendly (up to 85’), propane, shower, laundry, convenience store, 10 minutes from all the wonderful shopping in Eureka Springs and it’s only a short distance to massive Beaver Lake. What’s not to like? You’ll enjoy your stay at this KOA.

560 W Van Buren, Eureka Springs, AR 72632

(479) 981-1076

These folks are super friendly and welcoming. With 23 total spots and a host of amenities including a swimming pool, clubhouse, picnic area with TV, bunkhouse, bathhouse, trolley stop, gift shop across the street, farm-to-table restaurant for a neighbor, pet friendly, fire pits, 1 mile to Lake Leatherwood, ¼ mile to ThornCrown Chapel and water, sewer and electric, this is a rare find. Nine spots are 45’ x 25’, and the other nine are smaller and range in size. The large sites have 50/30 amp, and the smaller ones have 30 amp. Great family friendly park.

468 Passion Play Rd, Eureka Springs, AR 72632

(479) 253-7385

Located only ½ mile from the Great Passion Play, Wanderlust RV Park has 90 full hookup sites, 57 pull-thrus and 41 sites with 50 amp. Amenities include showers, pools, laundry facilities, and much more. This is a beautiful park sporting everything you might need for a family-friendly vacation.

FAYETTEVILLE

447 NW Campbell Loop (479) 466-0696

Beautiful, new RV and Treehouse resort, Hog Valley offers treehouses, cabins, 1 house, tent camping, many RV sites including pull thrus, laundry facilities, private shower rooms, WiFi. Nightly, weekly and extended stay sites are available. There’s also a heated pool and pickleball/tennis court playground and much more. It’s easy on and off I 49 and is perfect for U of A events and Razorback games. There’s an onsite office/store for your convenience too. Book early, word will get out about this fantastic new resort quickly.

Can’t find what you are looking for?

OZARK

9306, 4117 Mulberry Mountain Loop, Ozark, AR 72949

(479) 667-1919

Features many pull-thru sites with water and electric hookups (30 & 50 amp & 110v at each site). The area is scenic, and is only 1.5 miles from the Mulberry River. Has many ATV, hiking, biking and horse trails. People that run the place are friendly and welcoming. Great family-friendly operation throughout. Has clean shower/bath house.

PONCA

Buffalo Outdoor Center RV Park (BOC)

4699 AR-43, Ponca, AR 72670

(870) 861-5514

Open year ‘round, features pull-thru RV sites with 20/30/50 amp electric service, spacious level concrete pads, full hook-ups, big rig and pet friendly, guest bath house with showers, picnic tables, fire pit, free Wi-fi, laundry-mat and more. Weekly and monthly rates are available. Note Image at the top of the page is courtesy of BOC.

ROGERS

Beaver Lake has a number of RV parks scattered around the lake’s over 400 miles of shoreline including Monte Ne RV Park, which has electricity, city water and sewage hookups, hot showers & laundry facilities on site, 50 & 30 amp electricity, free WiFi and beautiful nature walking trails. Other favorites are Lost Bridge South at the Dam site, and Dam Site River Park. It is difficult to find out about amenities at COE RV parks online, and the best bet is to call the US Corps of Engineer’s office in Rogers (479) 636-1210.

WEST FORK

11333 West Arkansas Hwy. 74, West Fork, AR 72774

479-761-3325

Managed by the state of Arkansas Parks, it has 45 full hookup 50 amp sites, and is located in some of the most gorgeous country you’ll ever want to see. There is a park store where you can purchase gifts and groceries, and there is also the park cafe and swimming pool that is open only during the summer months. Devil’s Den is one of the best examples of the CCC natural stone and wood architecture built in the 1930’s. There are a 44 class AAA sites, and 42 sites in the horse camp that have water and electric.

HONORABLE MENTION

11852-11898 Peach Orchard Rd, Bentonville, AR 72712

(479) 364-0168

Coler MTB Preserve is an idylic campground which is not only gorgeous, but is also perfectly located close to the preserve’s trails and downtown Bentonville. The only reason it isn’t a Top 10 is because it just has 5 Class B RV spots, however it also has 16 elevated tent platform camping spots and 8 hammock stands. The camp spot also features 2 men’s and 2 women’s restrooms including showers. For cyclists convenience, there is a bike wash and repair station. Additional amenities include a warm and friendly community fire pit. Airship Coffee, an open-air cafe, is located just short of a mile away but it is still on the Coler Mountain Bike Preserve property.

37928 AR-23, Huntsville, AR 72740

(479) 559-2700

This is an award-winning full service restaurant, general store and Happy Camper RV park featuring 17 sites with full hookups, 30/50 amp, electric water and sewer. Family owned and operated and located about 15 miles from Eureka Springs, AR. and 30 minutes from beautiful Beaver Lake.

239 Turpentine Creek Lane, Eureka Springs, AR 72632

(479) 253-5841

Stay within where you can see the beautiful and powerful tigers. This small RV park has 6 RV and tent sites. Most have water and electric hookups. The place to stay if adventure runs through your veins.

Affiliate Disclosure: Some of the external links in this post are “affiliate links.” This means if you click on the link and purchase an item, we will receive an affiliate commission directly from the vendor, but there will be no additional charge to you. Thank you for the support!