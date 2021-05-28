CFPB: Manufactured Housing Loan Borrowers Face Higher Interest Rates, Risks And More Obstacles
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau published a report providing new insights into manufactured housing financing, a vital source of lending for millions of manufactured housing homeowners. Manufactured housing is one of the most affordable types of housing available to low-income consumers and makes up 13% of the housing stock in small towns and rural America, according to the report. Those low acquisition costs, however, often come coupled with higher interest rates and limited opportunity to refinance, according to the bureau.nationalmortgageprofessional.com