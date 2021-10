A couple of key losses for the Boston Bruins has the team looking as thin as it has in a couple of years. Still, there are a lot of playmakers that may have their shot this year, with guys like David Krejci off of the roster. Included in that group, is Jake Debrusk. A household name for most Bruins fans, Debrusk has had a couple of shaky seasons following his red hot start-up in the majors. Now, the club is gonna need his production more than ever, and it opens the door for him to return to his old form.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO