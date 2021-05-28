SCHEDULE UPDATE | October away match at Chicago Fire FC moved to September 22
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Revolution’s MLS regular season away match against Chicago Fire FC originally scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 31 has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. The contest will air locally on TV38 and myRITV, as well as on ESPN+ for out-of-market subscribers. Revolution games also air on the radio at 98.5 The Sports Hub and WBIX 1260 AM Nossa Radio in Portuguese.www.revolutionsoccer.net