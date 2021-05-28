SCHEDULE UPDATE | October away match at Chicago Fire FC moved to September 22

To say that it was a tough night for the hometown ball club would be an understatement. Once again, despite some good play in the center of the park by the midfield, the offense and defense let the club down again. That means tonight's best player came from the 5 man midfield. Ignacio Aliseda was the bright spot tonight. His ability and boldness as he took on defenders one on one was evident. And his 95%(!) pass completion percentage lit up the stat sheet. Congratulations to ‘Seda for winning the award, and it’s nice to see a DP perform for the club again.