SCHEDULE UPDATE | October away match at Chicago Fire FC moved to September 22

By revolutionsoccer.net
New England Revolution
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Revolution’s MLS regular season away match against Chicago Fire FC originally scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 31 has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. The contest will air locally on TV38 and myRITV, as well as on ESPN+ for out-of-market subscribers. Revolution games also air on the radio at 98.5 The Sports Hub and WBIX 1260 AM Nossa Radio in Portuguese.

