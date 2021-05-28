Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Let us not take freedom for granted

By Special to The Advocate-Messenger
Advocate Messenger
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt this time last year, we were all experiencing an absence of normality due to COVID-19. At that time, we realized that we had taken many things in our life for granted. Things we do not truly appreciate until they are no longer available. We could not gather with loved ones, spend time with friends, or enjoy the little things in life, such as dinner at our favorite local restaurant. We are now emerging from the pandemic with a greater sense of appreciation for our precious liberties.

amnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#State#Lincoln#Pulaski#Labor Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Anderson, SCandersonuniversity.edu

Dr. James Noble: Juneteenth Reminds Us of the High Cost of Freedom

Dr. James Noble, who serves as vice president for diversity and inclusion at Anderson University, examines Juneteenth and explains the meaning of freedom. Anderson University Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion Dr. James Noble, examines Juneteenth, making the connection between freedom from slavery and, in Christ, freedom from sin. Anticipating...
Healthtribuneledgernews.com

CHRIS COLLETT: Don't take today for granted

Summer has arrived and things are in the beginning stages of opening after so much time in quarantine. Yes, there are some who did not let the pandemic slow them down. Good for them. Everyone should do what works for them. How other people handled and are handling the pandemic is really none of our business. Unfortunately, the internet has made experts of people covering every topic under the sun. These people believe everything is their business. I say this without any hesitation. If you are not breaking the law, hurting other people, or costing me money, it is none of my business what anyone does.
Willits, CAWillits News

Let us know

The Willits News is happy to share your events and community news with the North County community. Increase your audience and participation by letting us spread the word! Make sure your community hears about your organization’s activities. Send your event information to: editorial@willitsnews.com and we’ll be happy to publish it for you absolutely free. It could be a benefit dinner, a concert, a theater event, anything you are inviting the general public to. Make sure to include the name of the event, the date, the time and the place. Add in whatever you think the public should know – does it benefit a local organization, is it a regular local happening, or are there special local community members involved? Include a photo from a previous event if you have one and you’re done! Or, send us information about something your club or organization is doing. Maybe you’re having a bake sale, or a spaghetti feed. Perhaps a class of school children went on a special field trip. Share your fun with your neighbors and community. For more information, email us at editorial@willitsnews.com.
Travelmeritalk.com

More Travel Freedom Granted to Fully Vaccinated Fed Employees

Federal employees that have been fully vaccinated and have completed the two-week efficacy period can travel for personal and professional reasons without self-quarantining and testing before returning to work, according to new guidance from the White House COVID-19 Response Team on June 24. The guidance states that there are no...
U.S. PoliticsTwin Falls Times-News

Crapo: American Exceptionalism

Former President Ronald Reagan’s words from decades ago continue to ring true today: “The American dream lives—not only in the hearts and minds of our own countrymen but in the hearts and minds of millions of the world’s people in both free and oppressed societies who look to us for leadership. As long as that dream lives, as long as we continue to defend it, America has a future, and all mankind has reason to hope.”
Religionmybuckhannon.com

Death and religion: ‘Excess deaths’ sweep through Amish and Mennonite communities during COVID-19 pandemic

Sunday church service in Amish country is more than just belting out hymns, reading Bible passages and returning home an hour later to catch a football game or nap. It’s an all-day affair: A host family welcomes church members – between 20 to 40 families – into their home to worship and have fellowship with one another from morning to night. Church is a biweekly activity; each gathering takes place in a member’s home and is a key ritual in the Amish community which values in-person communication.
Pennsylvania Stateerienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania to Lift Masking Order Monday; People Still Asked to Wear Masks where Required

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is lifting its statewide order requiring face coverings Monday, June 28, at 12:01 a.m. “Even though the universal masking order will be lifted in a few days, businesses, organizations, health care providers and other entities maintain the option of requiring employees, guests or customers to wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status,” said acting secretary of health Alison Beam.
Worldthedesertreview.com

Don't let the US import Europe's failed cancer policies

With a majority in both the House and Senate and control of the Oval Office, Democratic leaders are excited about the prospect of making significant changes. One good example of this is the House Democrats' "Lower Drug Costs Now Act." This bill would be disastrous for anyone who needs prescription...
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston

Let us know: What does Juneteenth mean to you?

This year is the first official observation of the holiday in Massachusetts. This year marks the first official observation of Juneteenth as a holiday in Massachusetts, and throughout the week Black communities will be celebrating the holiday by commemorating the freedom of enslaved people in America. Last year, Gov. Charlie...
Traffichamptonroadsmessenger.com

Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Program Awards $180,000 in Grants

Church Creek, MD – The National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Program, in collaboration with the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH), announces the awarding of $180,000 in grants. Twenty Network to Freedom Members will receive up to $10,000 each for projects...
Public Healthnearnorthnow.com

Take Off The Mask and Let’s Gather!

Increased vax rates, lower case #'s brings early end to restrictions. With vaccination rates rising daily and COVID cases continuing to plummet Governor Gretvhen Whitmer announced the end to masking and gathering restrictions as of next Tuesday, June 22nd at one minute past midnight. Michigan Department of Health and Human...
Religionpjimgallagher.com

Let Us Worship

“Oh come, let us worship and bow down; let us kneel before the Lord our Maker.”. Years ago, when I was a relatively new Christian, I was invited to a weekend retreat with about 200 other teenagers. We all congregated at a retreat center in the San Bernardino Mountains, for times of worship, and the Word. I had been a Christian for about two years, but had never been to anything like that before. In fact, I had only been to church a handful of times. The first night, after a hearty meal of camp food, we gathered for Bible study. I remember being so blessed by hearing the Word of God taught. At the end of the study, we set aside some time to worship, and wait upon the Lord. Again, this was a brand new experience for me. It was during this time of worship, I heard this verse for the first time. It had been put to music, and we were singing it. As I sang, I felt compelled to put the verse into action. I quietly slipped out of my chair and onto the floor, where I knelt, lifting my hands to the Lord. I recall a desire welling up within me, like nothing I had ever experienced before. I guess you could call it a hunger, not for more tator-tots, but for more of the Lord. It was there, on the floor of the sanctuary, I prayed, “Jesus, I want more of You, I want all of You.” At that moment, something happened to me. I was filled with a sense of being cleansed from failure, and filled with a love for God, like I had never known before. I arose from that time of worship changed. I was hungry for more of Jesus. I began to read my Bible daily, I looked for opportunities to serve Christ, and even found myself longing to be around other believers.
Festivalthefulcrum.us

On Juneteenth, let us both reflect and move forward

Molineaux is president/CEO of the Bridge Alliance Education Fund, and Nevins is its co-founder and board chairman. They are co-publishers of The Fulcrum. It has been nearly two years since we wrote an op-ed for The Fulcrum titled, "Diverse people must be in every room where decisions are made." We wrote of the need for all Americans to take a stand and commit to the health of our nation. We supported taking a stand for the fact that we are a diverse nation and to thrive as a people we must provide room for more diverse perspectives.