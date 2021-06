WWE is set to host their first large-scale tryouts since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Las Vegas, Nevada during the week of SummerSlam. SummerSlam 2021 will mark a return to normalcy for WWE in more ways than one. Not only will this be the first SummerSlam held in a stadium since 1992, but this year, the event will take place for the first time in Las Vegas, Nevada, but WWE looks to begin a search for the next generation of stars with a multi-day tryout to be held in Sin City during SummerSlam week.