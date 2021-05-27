Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

INSynergy Personalized Addiction Care Provides Safe and Effective Recovery

By Maggie Peters
laduenews.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe coronaviral pandemic may be ebbing, but in its wake many people who turned to alcohol and drug use in the last year will be looking for help with addiction. INSynergy is a local personalized addiction care service that has the evidence-based programs and treatments that will assist in safe and effective recovery. Psychiatrist and INSynergy founder Arturo Taca Jr., MD, saw the dire need for up-to-date addiction therapies in St. Louis and got involved with the American Society of Addiction Medicine, later becoming board-certified in addiction medicine and serving as the President of the Midwest Chapter.

www.laduenews.com
