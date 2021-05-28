Cancel
Gelfand Mouse Slip: Slovak GM Pechac Responds With Gracious Draw Offer

chess.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf a Fair Play Award is handed out for 2021, GM Jergus Pechac will probably receive it. The 19-year-old Slovak GM graciously offered a draw when GM Boris Gelfand blundered a full queen due to a mouse slip. Pechac advanced anyway by winning the armageddon. The game was played in...

www.chess.com
To say that the Overwatch League’s recent June Joust was anything short of intense would be a massive understatement. Close maps shook the tournament bracket, as each team fought for the title of best in the world. And though the tournament was a treat to watch, the Overwatch League can’t have hair-raising events 24/7 and still stay interesting. Overwatch League producers have known this for a long time, so it’s only natural that they sprinkle side events in alongside title matches. For the June Joust, one of these side events came in the form of a 1v1 Widowmaker tournament.