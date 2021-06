SHOCKING details of the actions of three gunmen who shot at police during an incident in Worcester have been revealed after the trio were jailed for a total of 33 years. Gerard Doherty, 21, of Oxford Road in Ryton-on-Dunsmore in Warwickshire and Ciaran Irvine, 20, of no fixed abode in Warwickshire pleaded guilty last month after Kyle Ryley, 23 of no fixed address had previously pleaded guilty at Worcester Crown Court.