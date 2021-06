Keeping your blood pressure within normal, healthy limits can help you live a longer life. That’s because high blood pressure, or hypertension, raises your risk of some seriously life-endangering illnesses, such as heart disease, stroke, and kidney failure. In fact, about 10 million people die worldwide each year due to high blood pressure. While it’s theoretically possible that you can live a long life with high blood pressure, the odds are not in your favor. It makes more sense to heed your hypertension risks and learn how treatment can improve your hypertension prognosis and life expectancy.