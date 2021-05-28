Cancel
Bellingham, WA

Here's what police, Whatcom Humane Society are doing about recent Bellingham cat deaths

By Denver Pratt, The Bellingham Herald (Bellingham, Wash.)
 19 days ago

May 28—The Whatcom Humane Society is encouraging all Bellingham pet owners to keep their cats indoors after the partial remains of three cats were found over the past month. Whatcom Humane Society animal control and rescue officers have responded to three cases of partial remains of domestic cats found in the Lettered Streets, Sunnyland and Roosevelt neighborhoods over the past month, according to a Thursday afternoon, May 27, news release from the humane society.

Bellingham, WAWestern Front

Protesters and counter-protesters gather downtown to argue about police

On Saturday, May 15, two groups came together outside the Bellingham Police Department precinct to voice their opinions on policing. One group came to show their appreciation and support for BPD officers, the other came to counter and advocate for the defunding of the police department. The First Amendment was on full display as both sides exercised their rights as American citizens to hold signs on sidewalks and shout at each other.