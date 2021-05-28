Here's what police, Whatcom Humane Society are doing about recent Bellingham cat deaths
May 28—The Whatcom Humane Society is encouraging all Bellingham pet owners to keep their cats indoors after the partial remains of three cats were found over the past month. Whatcom Humane Society animal control and rescue officers have responded to three cases of partial remains of domestic cats found in the Lettered Streets, Sunnyland and Roosevelt neighborhoods over the past month, according to a Thursday afternoon, May 27, news release from the humane society.www.msn.com