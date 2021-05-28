BYU Football could have the most TV exposure in the country

Over the past 10 years there has been on looming question for BYU Football. When BYU Football decided to go Independent in 2011, there were a lot of questions as to what the future held. Was BYU going Independent the result of a rash decision when it appeared the MWC was about to collapse (Utah State, San Jose State, Nevada, and Boise State had not entered the conference yet). Was it in hopes of becoming the next Notre Dame? Or maybe was it in hopes of finding a bigger and better conference in the near future?