Salesforce Dreamforce 2021 Conference: Coronavirus Vaccinations Required for U.S. Attendees

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness rose to 174.04 million on Wednesday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while deaths increased to 3,748,866. The U.S. was the global leader in total cases at 33.39 million, while deaths rose closer to the 600,000 mark, reaching 598,330. The seven-day average for cases in the U.S. was 14,031 as of Tuesday, down 42% from two weeks ago, a New York Times tracker showed, while the daily average for deaths fell 20% to 438. The declines in cases and deaths come as the number of fully vaccinated Americans rose to 140.44 million, or 42.3% of the total population, according to data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). On a global basis, India was second in total cases at 29.09 million on Wednesday, followed by Brazil at 17.04 million, according to JHU data, while Brazil was second in deaths at 476,792 and India was third at 353,528.