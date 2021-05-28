Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Five Thoughts for a Friday: Into the Unknown

By Silver Seven
chatsports.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst of all, let me thank everyone who has continued reading our posts here through a season that started out rather pathetically before getting mostly watchable by the end. We had ourselves a weird season in Ottawa and we hope you enjoy all of the wrap-up coverage we have going on at the site, and we look forward to all of the usual off-season fun around the draft, free agency, and the futility or projecting next season. I tried to keep my thoughts this week within the boundaries of those topics we always circle back to around this time of year when we say goodbye to some old friends and get ready to make some new ones.

www.chatsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Into The Unknown#My Thoughts#The Wrap#Futility#Circle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportslexingtonleader.com

Sports Thoughts….

School is out, so it is the time to seen if the Eagle athletes are serious about their physical training. This is when the training gets to be a little boring. The student-athletes must really care an...
NHLchatsports.com

Five Thoughts: Belleville Edition

As we head into the offseason, there are a lot of questions surrounding the Sens organization. Many of them at the NHL level - like Brady Tkachuk’s new contract, the potential to name a captain, selecting 10th overall and more - but Belleville is far from ready to head into next year as it is.
NFLchatsports.com

First Weekend Of June: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday to you Steelers’ Nation. It might be the start of June but there’s still lots of Steelers’ news to discuss. Pittsburgh wrapped up their second week of OTAs. We got to hear from Ben Roethlisberger, Chase Claypool, and Cam Sutton. The team brought in FS Malik Hooker for a visit too in an attempt to add safety depth before training camp.
College Sportschatsports.com

On Second Thought...

Although it was inevitable, the retirement of Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, announced recently and effective at the end of next season, came as a bit of a shock for many. A lot of people have no memory of any other coach at Duke and for others, he’s been there for their entire lives.
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Country artist Jay Allen to headline Friday After Five

Country artist Jay Allen will be headlining tonight’s Friday After Five. Allen, who moved to Nashville in 2013, saw massive success from his 2018 song he wrote about his mother who passed from Alzheimer’s called “Blank Stares.” A live performance of the song received over 300 million views on Facebook.
NBAchatsports.com

Locked On Suns Friday: How the Suns are stopping Jokic, is there anything Denver can do, and West Finals thoughts with Jackson Frank

Jackson Frank of Dime Mag and The Analyst joins the show to break down the Suns’ strategy against Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. and how Phoenix broke down Denver’s weaknesses over and over throughout Games 1 and 2. Could adding size to the starting lineup help (hello, Will Barton), or are the Nuggets basically toast in this series? And if that’s the case, should Suns fans be rooting for a small-ball battle with the Clippers or a duel between young 2-guards by facing Utah? The series may be over the next time Locked On Suns comes your way, so we cover a lot of ground in this one.
Notre Dame, INScarlet Nation

Friday Five: Which Of Notre Dame’s 13 June Enrollees Could Play This Fall?

Notre Dame’s 13 June enrollees arrive on campus this weekend. Interestingly, less than half of Notre Dame’s 2021 class is enrolling in the summer. Fourteen of its 27 members enrolled in January, and several of them made some noise this spring. A couple – offensive linemen Blake Fisher and Rocco Spindler – are in the mix to start.
Gamblingsignalscv.com

Live baccarat guide for beginners

If you are new to the game of Baccarat, take a look at this general guide to help you get started. Like many gambling games, Baccarat is basically a game of luck and there is nothing you can do about it and you are guaranteed to win forever. However, if you fully understand the rules, the difficulties, and the possibilities of how the game will unfold, you can improve your chances.
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Annabel Whitledge to headline Friday After Five

Country singer Annabel Whitledge will be headlining tonight’s Friday After Five. Whitledge, 14, has been making country music out of Nashville since she was 12. She is originally from Henderson, Ky and said that she has spent a lot of time in Owensboro. “It’s always great to make a trip...
Golfgeoffshackelford.com

Torrey Preview: The Course, The Broadcast And More

I haven’t gotten around to a prognostication post but we still have time and early week reports to sift through. In the meantime, just my contributions to the 121st U.S. Open preview coverage. NBC returns to the scene of their greatest golf broadcasts. Why the USGA cannot go the *&^%@...
PodcastShut Up & Sit Down

This week on Shut Up & Sit Down…

Uncategorized24 comment(s) Ava: Hey there Monday! The whole team is fresh back from a week of actually seeing each other in person, and playing as many board games as we could squeeze into four entire suitcases. I actually met Tom’s face. We sat around a table and passed physical cards to each other, making drafting games bearable for the first time in over a year. I believe I narrowly won the weekend’s victory spreadsheet, despite a full day of my brain being completely unable to wrap it’s head around maths, rules, and the concept of time. Also I had the worst single turn I’ve had in any game ever. It was fun.
College Sportstheuconnblog.com

The UConn Pod: Changes on the Horizon

This week on The UConn Pod Aman, Dan, and Daniel get into a wide range of topics as we approach the beginning of the offseason. While recruiting is picking up for most sports, we did get to chat about the end of baseball season and where expectations are for next year. After that, we dove into the latest updates from UConn men’s basketball including the “45:07” message Dan Hurley is using to keep his team motivated.
Florida StateDallas News

Dallas Empire overcome midweek drama, defeat Florida Mutineers; ‘Rambo’: ‘Not all information is out there’

This week was anything but normal for the Dallas Empire, the reigning Call of Duty League champion, who’s had the most abnormal of title-defense seasons. The Empire were happy to see a 3-2 win over the Florida Mutineers end a week in which ex-Dallas SMG player Cuyler “Huke” Garland posted a YouTube video in which he claimed the Empire didn’t give him much heads up about him being dropped, that he wasn’t listened to and that he had a problem with using Adderall in official matches.
Hobbiesboardgamegeek.com

The Great Unplayed

No new games to speak of this week, although I have the FlickFleet solo variant to try out soon, maybe the coming weekend. The last one was mostly spent emptying out a dresser in one of those jobs you gauge it'll need an hour to do and then it takes about six. Said dresser is now gone, though we can't say the same for our old settee and armchair. I arranged with the buyer that I'd lug it all into the front garden for him - it's heavy - only for said guy to turn up, do a bit of sniffing and then go "Nah, not for me" and turn tail. No thanks, no apology, no clarity, nothing, just the sense that he wanted me to beg him to take them for free - and whilst weak-willed and lazy, I have just enough obduracy in me to not fall for that.
TV & VideosPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Duke Decides to Go Hunting

Today’s #jokeoftheday is about a duke who went on a hunting trip only to have a fateful encounter with an aspiring young bowman. One sunny day, a duke goes hunting with a party of loyal servants and men-at-arms for his protection. While they were searching for prey in the forest, the party came across an interesting tree.
Gamblingchatsports.com

Four Best Poker Players of All Time

There is nothing more engaging and appealing than a poker game. It doesn’t matter whether it is poker online or poker in a casino, the gaming experience can be really exhilarating and thrilling. To win it, one has to direct all their concentration, exercise all their patience, and employ all...
Nebraska Statehailvarsity.com

WATCH: How Nebraska Coaches Manage Offers and Commitments

“Can you explain how the Husker coaches manage offers and commits? If they only have one slot open for a position, does the first to commit get it even though lower ranked than 9 other offers?”. This week’s question comes from Twitter and Hail Varsity recruiting analyst Greg Smith is...