Five Thoughts for a Friday: Into the Unknown

No new games to speak of this week, although I have the FlickFleet solo variant to try out soon, maybe the coming weekend. The last one was mostly spent emptying out a dresser in one of those jobs you gauge it'll need an hour to do and then it takes about six. Said dresser is now gone, though we can't say the same for our old settee and armchair. I arranged with the buyer that I'd lug it all into the front garden for him - it's heavy - only for said guy to turn up, do a bit of sniffing and then go "Nah, not for me" and turn tail. No thanks, no apology, no clarity, nothing, just the sense that he wanted me to beg him to take them for free - and whilst weak-willed and lazy, I have just enough obduracy in me to not fall for that.