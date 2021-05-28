Five Thoughts for a Friday: Into the Unknown
First of all, let me thank everyone who has continued reading our posts here through a season that started out rather pathetically before getting mostly watchable by the end. We had ourselves a weird season in Ottawa and we hope you enjoy all of the wrap-up coverage we have going on at the site, and we look forward to all of the usual off-season fun around the draft, free agency, and the futility or projecting next season. I tried to keep my thoughts this week within the boundaries of those topics we always circle back to around this time of year when we say goodbye to some old friends and get ready to make some new ones.www.chatsports.com