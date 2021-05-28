Cancel
Who is ‘Fake Joey’ from Friends? Meet Louis Mandylor, who almost played real Joey

By Bruno Cooke
thefocus.news
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho played Joey Tribbiani’s “identical twin for a medical research project” Carl, aka “Fake Joey”, in Friends? Meet Louis Mandylor, who almost played the real Joey in the worlds’ favourite sitcom, Friends. Meet ‘Fake Joey’, who appeared in just one Friends episode. Australian film actor Louis Mandylor auditioned for the...

www.thefocus.news
Louis Mandylor
Matt Leblanc
Freddie Mercury
Jude Law
#Friends#Australian#Nbc#Imdb#The Debt Collector#Tortoise Media
