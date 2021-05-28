Who is ‘Fake Joey’ from Friends? Meet Louis Mandylor, who almost played real Joey

We had the pleasure of interviewing Juna N Joey over Zoom video!. Juna N Joey are a brother/sister Country Pop Duo from West Palm Beach, FL, singer/songwriters (Think Modern Day Carpenters meets Lady A/Dan + Shay). The duo’s popularity exploded organically by posting covers on YouTube with over 7 million collective views. The attention has provided a steady stream of inquiries for collaborations from MattyBRaps, Sky Katz (Disney Star), German star Sina-Drums. The offers keep pouring in from industry executives and major record labels alike. One producer was quoted as saying, “NBC loves these kids”, DreamworksTV, Nickelodeon’s AMMF, America’s Got Talent, and a tour with American Idol alum Cade Foehner was to follow. To say 2019 was a busy year, is an understatement, and “We’ve Only Just Begun.” Their popularity still remains stronger than ever in 2020 with a recent viral video of 6.4 million views on Tik Tok. They are now officially influencers.