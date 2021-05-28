Every Major Player In The Cast Of Amazon Prime’s Panic
Very mild spoilers are ahead. It says something about our society that a series about high schoolers who perform life-and-death stunts for $50,000 just for the chance at a better life feels entirely realistic. And yet, Amazon’s new series Panic and its cast of characters is actually based on a YA novel by Lauren Oliver and not, as one might reasonably assume, a terrifying true crime docuseries about a high school student so desperate to go to college, they jumped off a cliff for cash.www.refinery29.com