There have been several recalls relating to Listeria monocytogenes in the US, while Aldi has announced a Salmonella-related recall in the UK. There have been several recalls in the US surrounding Listeria monocytogenes, mainly of different variety of mushroom. Sun Hong and California Terra Garden have both recalled all cases of its 5.3 ounce/150g packages of Seafood Mushroom as it has the potential to be contaminated with the bacteria. Sun Hong distributed its products in California, Texas, Washington, Illinois, and Florida, while California Terra Garden distributed its products nationwide. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has advised customers who have bought either product not to eat it, but instead return it to the store it was purchased from for a full refund.