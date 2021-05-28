Cancel
West Hazleton, PA

West Hazleton Police Chief Buglio charged in federal civil rights case

Times Leader
Times Leader
 19 days ago
Buglio

SCRANTON — West Hazleton Police Chief Brian Buglio was charged with a civil rights violation for threatening a citizen with criminal charges in retaliation for social media posts critical of the chief and the department, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday.

A criminal information was filed Thursday against Buglio, 45, of Lattimer Mines, indicating he intends to plead guilty in the case.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania Bruce Brandler said the case was investigated by the FBI’s Public Corruption Task Force made up of the FBI, IRS, Pennsylvania State Police and the state Attorney General’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Phillip J. Caraballo is prosecuting the case.

West Hazleton solicitor Chris Slusser said he could not comment on Buglio at this point in time.

According to the borough’s web site , Buglio has been a police officer since 1995 and with West Hazleton since 1996.

