EU regulator backs Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for adolescents

Phramalive.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Europe’s medicines regulator on Friday backed the use of Pfizer’s (PFE.N) COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 12, paving way for a broader roll-out in the region after similar clearances in the United States and Canada. The European Medicines Agency’s endorsement comes weeks after it began evaluating...

Public HealthPosted by
MarketWatch

Moderna submits for marketing approval of COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents in Europe

Shares of Moderna Inc. rose 0.5% in premarket trading Monday, after the biotechnology company said it had submitted for conditional market approval (CMA) with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents, ages 12 to less than 18. In May, the company said the Phase 2/3 study of its vaccine in adolescents met its primary immunogenicity endpoint. "We are encouraged that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was highly effective at preventing COVID-19 and SARS-CoV-2 infection in adolescents," said Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel. "We have filed for authorization with Health Canada and we will file for an Emergency Use Authorization with the U.S. FDA and regulatory agencies around the world for this important younger age population." Moderna's stock has soared 97.3% year to date through Friday, while the S&P 500 has gained 12.6%.
Worldpharmtech.com

EU Regulators Recommend Not Releasing Batches of Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine

As a safety measure, supervisory authorities in the European Union have recommended not releasing batches of Janssen’s COVID-19 vaccine with API manufactured at Emergent BioSolutions’ Maryland facility. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced on June 11, 2021 that supervisory authorities in the European Union have recommended not releasing batches of...
Ramsey County, MNramseycounty.us

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic - Pfizer

Saint Paul – Ramsey County Public Health offers free COVID-19 vaccination clinics for all eligible individuals. Walk-ins available up to 15 minutes before end time. Pfizer (first or second doses) available to those 12 years and older. Even if you didn’t get your first dose with Ramsey County, you can...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Britain approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for teenagers

June 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s medicines agency has approved an extension of Pfizer and partner BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in children as young as 12, it said on Friday, a week after a similar clearance was given by European authorities. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Public HealthBoston Globe

Moderna files for clearance of COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents

(Bloomberg) -- Moderna filed for US emergency-use authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine in adolescents, a move that would further expand access to the pandemic preventive. Authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration would make it the second vaccine approved for this age group. Pfizer and partner BioNTech SE received authorization for use of their shot in teens in May. Both vaccines are now being studied in younger children.
Medical & Biotechbio-medicine.org

Physicians for Informed Consent Updates Its Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Risk Statement for Healthcare Providers and Families

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (PRWEB) June 08, 2021. Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC), an educational nonprofit organization focused on science and statistics, recently published an update of its Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Risk Statement, which includes key questions and answers about the clinical trial data. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is the first COVID-19 vaccine to receive expanded emergency use authorization (EUA) for adolescents; however, the vaccine is still not FDA-approved.
Public Healthbirminghamnews.net

EU administers more than 300 mln COVID-19 vaccines

BRUSSELS, June 15 (Xinhua) -- The European Union (EU) has administered more than 300 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced Tuesday on Twitter. "We have passed 300 million vaccinations in the EU. Every day, we get closer to our goal: to have enough...
Industry104.1 WIKY

EU wants faster vaccine production in “age of pandemics”

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union plans to boost its early warning system and have a permanent capacity to produce about 300 million vaccines in the first six months of any new health emergency, as it prepares for “the age of pandemics”. The EU executive published on Tuesday a set...
Medical & BiotechWorld Health Organization

Annexes to the recommendations for use of the Pfizer–BioNTech vaccine BNT162b2 against COVID-19

These are the annexes to WHO interim recommendations for use of the Pfizer–BioNTech vaccine BNT162b2 vaccine against Covid-19. Annexes 1–6 contain tables that summarize the grading of recommendations, assessment, development and evaluations (GRADE). Annexes 7–9 contain the SAGE evidence-to-recommendation framework tables (ETR tables). GRADE and ETR tables are updated as...
Pharmaceuticalswkzo.com

EU approval of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine delayed, sources say

BERLIN (Reuters) – European Union approval of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine will be delayed because a June 10 deadline to submit data was missed, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, diminishing the shot’s prospects in the EU’s pandemic response. One of the sources, a German government official,...
Medical & BiotechNews-Medical.net

Scientists detect delayed and reduced antibody responses after BioNTech/Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination in older adults

Vaccination efforts have commenced in most countries, prioritizing older adults and those with comorbidities. They are at a higher risk of severe coronavirus disease (COVID-19), caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pathogen. Researchers at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) detected delayed and...