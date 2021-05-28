Live from Clubhouse: Dear Asian Americans, what now?
It's the last week of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, a time to celebrate and honor the achievements of this vast and diverse community. But what happens come June? Will people stop caring about inequality and justice? On this special episode, host Alex Cohen addresses these questions with "Dear Asian Americans" podcast host Jerry Won, comedian Kristina Wong, fashion designer NiK Kacy and "SoCal in 17" producer Esther Lee on the audio app, Clubhouse.spectrumlocalnews.com