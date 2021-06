MILWAUKEE – The following statement was issued today by Milwaukee Public Museum President & CEO Dr. Ellen Censky:. Our most gracious thanks to the Joint Committee on Finance of the Wisconsin State Legislature, who today voted to include $40 million of bonded funds toward a new, state-of-the-art natural history museum in the bi-ennial state budget. This budget approval is the necessary funding catalyst for securing the future of the state’s natural history museum, ensuring the sustainability of this treasured institution for residents of the state of Wisconsin.