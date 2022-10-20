ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Dyson Deals on Vacuums, Fans and Hair Care Tools

By Nishka Dhawan
 5 days ago
Dyson’s vacuums and fans have earned a remarkable reputation for being efficient, durable, and relatively quiet. Cleaning your home is never going to be fun, but having the right tools can save you time — who wants to go over the same spots twice?

But, like Apple, Dyson rarely offers discounts, which is why it’s important to jump on deals when you spot them. We’ve found some great deals on a range of Dyson’s gear you can get right now. No promo code is required for any of them.

If you’re in the market for a new vacuum or hair care essentials don’t miss these deals.

What Are the Best Dyson Deals and Discounts?

Dyson deals are few and far between but we’ve rounded up the best available prices on Dyson vacuums and other products on sale for a limited time. Discounts run as high as $200 and these Dyson deals may expire at any time.  The cheapest price we’re seeing for a Dyson vacuum is $299.99 here . And, Dyson is selling a bunch of Dyson vacuums with free tool kits and additional discounts on charging docks as well for a limited time.

Best Dyson Promo Code, Discount Code, Exclusive Offers

One other current Dyson deal: Dyson is currently offering an “Owner Rewards” discount, with current owners of Dyson products eligible for 20% off their next Dyson product. The 20% discount applies to ALL of Dyson’s products, including their line of hair care tools (which never go on sale).

To get the 20% off discount code, make sure you’ve registered your Dyson purchase on the Dyson website . After that, the company will send you a promo code for 20% off anything on the Dyson.com site .

Buying and registering your products through Dyson also gives you access to exclusive colorways, free gifts and exclusive rewards and discounts on new and upcoming products on Dyson.com .

Here are some of the other top Dyson deals online that are available to shop now.

1. Dyson V8 Absolute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qB2mQ_0aEf6pbG00

Dyson’s vacuum deals get you the V8 Absolute with three additional accessories and, the vacuum itself is currently $150 off. It comes with six attachments: A soft roller cleaner head, direct drive cleaner head, combination tool, crevice tool, mini motorized tool, mini soft dusting brush, plus a docking station. Dyson says the V8 Absolute can run for 40 minutes on a charge, and you can switch between two cleaning modes depending on how dirty your floors are. It has a maximum suction power of 115AW (air watts), and weighs just 5.75 pounds.

We like this model because of its easy cleaning mechanism, which works by pushing a single button. You never have to get your hands dirty after a deep clean. Dyson’s docking station also holds the vacuum’s attachments, so you’ll always have them at the ready.

Buy Dyson V8 Absolute $349.99

2. Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute

If you’re worried about not getting a deep enough clean, upgrade to the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute , which offers 150 watts of power — way higher than the Dyson V8 models. Regularly $599.99 this Dyson deal gets you $150 off bringing its price down to $449.99. You’ll also get an additional $100 off Dyson floor dok docking station and up to $85 in free tools when you add it to your basket.

The cordless vacuum can filter out 99.99% of fine dust particles (especially important if you’re concerned about breathing in cleaner air in your space) and the cleaning brush works as well on hardwood floors as it does on plush carpeting.

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute also comes with 10 tools and accessories included including multiple cleaning brushes like the stubborn dirt brush to help clean even the muckiest of floors and a laser cleaning tool to grab the dirt the naked eye can’t see.

This Dyson vacuum can run for up to 60 minutes per charge and has a 0.2-gallon bin for easy cleaning throughout your home. There are three power modes too, depending on how thorough of cleaning your home needs.

If you need a full-home clean, and your current vacuum isn’t cutting it, the Dyson Outside Absolute Plus is well worth the upgrade.

Buy Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute $449.99

3. Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4awA6f_0aEf6pbG00

Dyson’s line of hair care tools almost never go on sale (which is why the “Owner Rewards” discount mentioned up top is worth taking advantage of). Still, Dyson’s website has a number of limited-time offers for the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer.

The Dyson hair dryer uses special technology to render just the right amount of heat for the job, so your hair will never feel fried or dry. The heat is also engineered for fast-drying, saving you a ton of time. Dyson says its Supersonic helps increase hair smoothness by 75%, increase shine by up to 132% and decrease frizz and flyaways by up to 61%.

The cheapest price we’ve seen for the Dyson hair dryer is $429.99 at Dyson.com , which gets you the handheld dryer in your choice of four colors plus five styling attachments.

Your best value though is to get this limited-edition Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Set, which gets you the best-selling hair dryer, a presentation/storage case, and five styling attachments, including the new “Flyaway” attachment. It’s available now for $429.99 on Dyson.com .

Buy Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Set $429.99

For other hair dryer deals, Amazon sells a popular Dyson hair dryer dupe for under $50 , with the same pink and grey colorway and similar slim, hand-held style. The Dyson dupe has a 4.3-star rating (out of five) from more than 2800 reviewers online. See the deal here .

4. Dyson Pure Cool Link

The weather’s heating up and if you’re on the hunt for a cooling fan, go with the Dyson Pure Cool Link. It’s currently on sale at Dyson.com, down to $299.99 — a $200 discount (originally $499.99).

This fan’s got dual functionality, doubling as an air purifier with a HEPA filter. This means it can both purify and cool your home in the summer, or just purify the air in the winter. It’s asthma and allergy-friendly and features a filter than can trap everything from pet dander to bacteria and pollen.

Since it’s got a futuristic, bladeless design as well, cleaning your new Dyson fan is easy too.

Get it now at its discounted price while this deal lasts.

Buy Dyson Pure Cool Link $299.99

