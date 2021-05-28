Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Storm Tracker Forecast: Getting hotter today, with severe heat ahead

actionnewsnow.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHotter temperatures are in store for your Friday, and dangerous heat is on the way in your Memorial Day Weekend forecast. An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for early next week.

www.actionnewsnow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tracker#An Excessive Heat Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Environmentkq2.com

KQ2 Forecast: Storms and heavy rain continue today

Heavy rain and storms are set to continue today with the possibility for more strong to severe storms. The main threats for today will be heavy rains and damaging winds. However hail and an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Storm chances will continue across the area on Saturday...
Plumas County, CAactionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Dangerous heat ahead

The threat of active weather is diminishing and our temperatures are heating up in your Friday forecast. Get ready for dangerous heat on the way to northern California over the next several days as high pressure builds into the Pacific Northwest. The threat of active weather is diminishing Friday as the low pressure that brought the unstable conditions to our region is breaking down and shifting east. High pressure will dominate the forecast across the entire West Coast over the next several days. The active weather from Thursday afternoon and night has tapered off this morning, and we have mostly clear conditions overhead for the start of your Friday. Sunny skies are expected across almost all of our region, but there will still be a slight threat of thunderstorms in the Sierra up to Plumas County today. Temperatures are starting out in the 60's to 70's in the valley, 50's to 60's in the foothills, and in the 40's to 50's in our mountain zones Friday morning. We'll have mostly light winds today. Valley areas will see winds up to 10mph out of the south, while foothill and mountain areas start to have northwest winds to 10mph this afternoon. Humidity will dip into the 15 to 25 percent range for most of us this afternoon. High temperatures are projected to top out in the upper 90's to around 106 degrees in the valley, 80's to mid 90's in the foothills and Sierra, and 90's in the Northern Mountains this afternoon. The hot and dry conditions paired with the lighter winds and lack of thunderstorms will allow our fire danger to dip into the moderate range for most of us today.
EnvironmentWTKR

First Warning Forecast: Back to the summer heat, humidity, and storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. Building heat, humidity, and storms… Highs will warm to the low and mid 80s today with building humidity. As a stationary front lingers along the coast, we will see more clouds (partly to mostly cloudy) with scattered showers and storms (mainly in the afternoon).
Huntsville, ALWAFF

More heat & humidity today with storms on the way this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hot and humid conditions remain in place across North Alabama this afternoon with stray rain showers possible through sunset. Skies will remain partly cloudy overnight with muggy lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Saturday will be hot with partly cloudy skies, the heat index...
Wichita, KSKWCH.com

High heat replaced by severe storms Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says Thursday night storms are winding down, but they promise to return later today. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through midday along with temperatures rising into the middle 90s. Storms are likely this afternoon and evening, and some will be severe producing damaging wind gusts, large hail, and torrential rainfall.