Agriculture

XAG Sets Out Roadmap in Ukraine to Create Autonomous Farms with Drones

 18 days ago

For the first time in Ukraine, agricultural drones developed by leading global robotics & AI company XAG recorded the highest level of spray drone performance. As Ukraine becomes the second largest grain exporter, XAG has actively introduced drone and ground robots into this emerging agricultural superpower, which helps smooth its transition to autonomous farming.

#Xag#Ukraine#Roadmap#Create Autonomous Farms#Xag Agricultural Drones#Ukrainian#Droneua#The Global Reserve#The Ukrainian Government
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Eying Russia, Pentagon to send Ukraine counter-drone, electronic warfare equipment

The Pentagon announced on Friday a new package of $150 million in military assistance for Ukraine that will include counter-artillery radar, electronic warfare equipment and counter-drone technology, bolstering Kyiv amid elevated tensions with Moscow. Although the funds were already committed by Congress, the Defense Department's announcement details specifically how the...
UEFAThe Independent

Ukraine sells out of controversial political shirts for Euro 2020

A controversial new Ukrainian football shirt has sold out less than a week after it was unveiled. The yellow jersey, which will be worn at the upcoming Euro 2020 tournament, sparked fury in Moscow because it contains an outline of the country which includes Russian-controlled Crimea. Although the eastern regions...
Aerospace & Defenseavast.com

Autonomous killer drones hunt soldiers

Plus, a Russian hacking group poses as USAID and cybercriminals face their peers in a shadow court system. According to the United Nations Security Council’s Panel of Experts on Libya, military drones used in a March 2020 skirmish between the Libyan government and a breakaway military faction operated in a “highly effective” autonomous mode whereby they hunted enemy soldiers on their own. “The lethal autonomous weapons systems were programmed to attack targets without requiring data connectivity between the operator and the munition: in effect, a true ‘fire, forget and find’ capability,” wrote the UN in a report obtained by New Scientist magazine. In another passage, the report describes the drones as having “hunted down” soldiers from the breakaway military faction. The drones in question are Kargu-2 quadcopters produced by Turkish military tech company STM. They are fitted with explosive charges that detonate on impact in kamikaze-style attacks. Learn more at The Daily Star.
Soccermelodyinter.com

Euro 2020: Netherlands edge out Ukraine in five-goal thriller

The Netherlands made an emphatic return to major tournament football by snatching a 3-2 win over Ukraine on Sunday in a thrilling Euro 2020 match after they looked to have thrown away a two-goal lead. Defender Denzel Dumfries headed the winner in the 85th minute after Ukraine had clawed their...