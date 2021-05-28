Varney: Biden wants to spend trillions to transform America along socialist lines

If Biden gets his way, he will have spent $8 trillion of your tax payer money in his first year in office. About $2 trillion already for the Covid relief bill in March, wherein much of it had nothing to do with Covid. Biden wants to spend another $6 trillion including the federal budget, infrastructure (a lot that is not), etc. The only federal agencies not getting significant budget increases are the military and border security agencies during a border crisis. Typical Democrats! This is an astounding amount of money to be spent, the highest in our nation's history, far exceeding the costs of Trump's tax cuts! Biden says it will be paid for by raising taxes on capital gains taxes, corporations, and on those earning over $400,000. But, projected revenues never seem to materialize do they? Meanwhile, the money is spent! Interest payments on all of that Treasury borrowing would almost double in the next five years from about $300 billion now to $581 billion in 2027.