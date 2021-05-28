Producer/DJ GEM drops dreamy new track ‘No Ordinary Days’

Hip hop is a force in the music industry, with some arguing the genre has been the most influential one in modern history. That’s not only due to the staying power of the music but the genre’s ability to shift, change, and evolve thanks to artists like King Gems. Blending soulful ways with hip hop, this Danville native is looking to make his own influential, lasting impression. King Gems has never been without music in his life. Growing up around a lot of negative aspects, music was the shining light in an otherwise dim reality. Whether it was the pop of Michael Jackson or the rhymes of Tupac Shakur, he was always surrounded by the comfort of sound. As he got older, he not only leaned on music for comfort but started to realize that he had a gift. With that, he started rapping in local clubs and eventually grew his name in the underground scene.