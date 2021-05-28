Cancel
Producer/DJ GEM drops dreamy new track ‘No Ordinary Days’

By Holley Gawne
thebrag.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralian producer/DJ GEM has dropped the dreamy new track she penned in a Surry Hills room during lockdown, ‘No Ordinary Days’. Despite having been created during an undoubtedly challenging time, the track is filled with a joyous pop optimism that also pays tribute to GEM’S country-grown roots. In a statement,...

tonedeaf.thebrag.com
Music101 WIXX

Lorde drops beachy new track “Solar Power,” announces new album

Lorde is back with her summer anthem “Solar Power.”. The New Zealand singer-songwriter dropped the new track and the accompanying feel-good music video on Thursday. Over an airy melody, the 24-year-old sings of longing for beautiful summer days, with lyrics like “I hate the winter, can’t stand the cold / I tend to cancel all the plans (So sorry, I can’t make it) /But when the heat comes, something takes a hold / Can I kick it? Yeah, I can.”
Montana StateComplex

French Montana Drops Off New Track and Video for “FWMGAB”

French Montana takes things back to his Uptown, New York City roots with his latest single, “FWMGAB.”. French dropped “FWMGAB”—which stands for “F**k With Me Get a Bag”—on Friday. For the record, French taps into the vibrant Latinx culture that is present in his native Bronx, New York City by sampling Jerry Rivera’s “Amores Como El Nuestro.” He then serenades the Bronx with lyrics dedicated to the borough.
Musicthisis50.com

Everything You Need to Know About DJ and Music Producer GRY

Ali Grey, known professionally as GRY, is a versatile music producer and DJ. He is highly talented in mixing music and has unique skills with drums, bass, and old-school dubstep. GRY has excellent mastery of music mixing that resonates well with real music instruments as he progressively influences the mood of a crowd to make them move and groove to his beats.
Lotterygranthshala.com

Listen to Zuzu’s dreamy new single release, ‘Timing’

Zuzu has released a dreamy new single today (June 11) titled ‘Timing’ – check it out below. READ MORE: Zuzu on new #SaveOurVenues cover, “Banana” Liverpool Pilot and “Very Scouse” new music. Their first release since last year’s ‘How It Feels’ EP, a statement about the new song says: “Beneath...
Musicthis song is sick

Dreamers Delight Shares Dreamy Future Bass Gem “The Journey,” Announces New EP

Dreamers Delight is on a hot streak. The Denver based producer and DJ has put together a string of dope releases recently, and his latest, “The Journey,” comes with an announcement of a new body of work. Dreamers Delight has officially unveiled plans for a new EP titled Atlas, which is set to drop later this summer on August 13, via Nettwerk Records.
Musichellokpop.com

SEVENTEEN Releases Dreamy MV Teaser For Title Track “Ready To Love”

SEVENTEEN is ready to make CARATs’ summer even more colorful and meaningful as they unveil a lovely music video teaser for “Ready to Love!”. Powerhouse boy group SEVENTEEN will deliver a unique and fresh concept for their first 2021 comeback with Your Choice. The boys have already raised anticipation and expectations by releasing various content related to the EP.
MusicNME

Listen to Matt Heafy’s new Mike Shinoda-produced track ‘In Defiance’

Trivium‘s Matt Heafy has shared a new song produced by Linkin Park‘s Mike Shinoda – listen to ‘In Defiance’ below. The track was originally touted back in February, when Shinoda revealed that he would be producing a song for Heafy on Twitch, where the Trivium frontman has been creating and sharing a lot of his music across the pandemic.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Water From Your Eyes Share Dreamy New Song “When You’re Around”

New York-based duo Water From Your Eyes are releasing a new album, Structure, on August 27 via Wharf Cat, their first album for the label. Now they have shared its second single, the dreamy horn-backed love song “When You’re Around,” which references the band’s name in the lyrics and has a Beach Boys vibe. It’s the opening song to Structure. Listen below.
Musichypebeast.com

Migos Drop 'Culture III' Deluxe With 5 New Tracks

Less than a week after releasing Culture III, Migos have returned to officially release the album’s deluxe version. Where the original 19-track album leaves off with “Need It,” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, the deluxe edition adds five new songs to the tracklist: “How We Coming,” “How Did I,” “New Money,” “Menace” and “Working A Fool.” The five-pack landed on streaming services on Thursday, which is the last day for sales to be included in Culture III‘s first week.
Musicrespect-mag.com

Mariah The Scientist Drops New Track And Visual For “2 You” — Forthcoming Project “Ry Ry World” Coming This Summer

Atlanta-based R&B singer/songwriter Mariah the Scientist shares new track and video “2 You” via RCA Records. Marking her first release of 2021, the track’s trippy, bouncy beat flows seamlessly with Mariah’s clear, sleek vocals. The video transports you to space, displaying various scenes of galaxies and stars, while Mariah pours her feelings out through her vulnerable lyrics. “2 You” will be on her forthcoming project RY RY WORLD coming this summer, which is now available for pre-order – click here.
Musicmuziquemagazine.com

International DJ GRY’s Journey to Success with His New Track

GRY, or Ali Grey, has arrived with a bang in the music industry. He is a British multi-genre music producer and DJ. Coming from Turkish origins, Ali Grey has seen the influence of music in his life as it shaped him into the person that he is today. His music mixing expertise blends well with real music instruments and mood progressions that put the listeners in a state of trance and groove to his beats. GRY is widely known for his musical roots involving drum, bass, and old-school dubstep.
Musiccaliforniarocker.com

Bardo Martinez of Chicano Batman Drops New Track + Video ‘Patterns Of Being’

Bardo Martinez, lead vocalist for Chicano Batman, will release his debut solo album Everywhere Reminds Me Of Space via his own label Yemayá Sol Records on July 23. Today, he releases the new single and accompanying video, “Patterns Of Being.”. The self-produced collection Everywhere Reminds Me Of Space which is...
Musicweraveyou.com

Meet Swatkat: the mysterious and anonymous up-and-coming DJ & producer

The mysteriously masked and anonymous Swatkat is a rising star and one to watch in the current world of Electronic Dance Music. Already having insane and successful releases on some of the industries top labels such as Spinnin’ Records, Hardwell’s Revealed Recordings, Don Diablo’s Hexagon, and Laidback Luke’s Mixmash Records it seems the DJ and producer’s momentum shows no sign of slowing and is on track to make 2021 their best year yet.
MusicYour EDM

Kaskade Drops Second ‘REDUX 005’ Track, “New James Dean” with Tishmal [LISTEN]

Kaskade continues his REDUX 005 journey with a brand new single, “New James Dean” featuring the vocal stylings of electronic pop artist Tishmal. The soft, groovy tune glides effortlessly over a chilled out beat as Tishmal’s lyrics melt into the musical background. Paying homage to the 1950s superstar actor and icon, “New James Dean” boasts jazzy flair with an unspoken slickness to the same effect of a white tee and leather jacket.
Musicpost-punk.com

Bez Yorke Debuts Live Performance of Dark and Dreamy Electropop Track “Empty Space”

Bez Yorke, the solo project of Eleonora Iacovacci (Paxarmata), unveils a hypnotic new electropop track, Empty Space. Iacovacci’s uniquely deep voice meanders through a slow groove and strong hooks, recalling Depeche Mode, The Cure, and Garbage. In the accompanying live performance video, she commands the stage with a strong presence and gravitas in her delivery.
Musicworldwrapfederation.com

Our Discovery Of The Day Goes By The Name Of "KING GEMS" A Real One!!

Hip hop is a force in the music industry, with some arguing the genre has been the most influential one in modern history. That’s not only due to the staying power of the music but the genre’s ability to shift, change, and evolve thanks to artists like King Gems. Blending soulful ways with hip hop, this Danville native is looking to make his own influential, lasting impression. King Gems has never been without music in his life. Growing up around a lot of negative aspects, music was the shining light in an otherwise dim reality. Whether it was the pop of Michael Jackson or the rhymes of Tupac Shakur, he was always surrounded by the comfort of sound. As he got older, he not only leaned on music for comfort but started to realize that he had a gift. With that, he started rapping in local clubs and eventually grew his name in the underground scene.
MusicNewsTimes

Damon and Naomi Announce New LP With a Dreamy Folk-Pop Single

Damon & Naomi, the long-running duo of former Galaxie 500 members Damon Krukowski and Naomi Yang, are back to make all your folk-pop dreams melt into the sunset. They recorded A Sky Record with their friend and frequent collaborator Michio Kurihara on electric guitar; it’s out August 6th on their own 20-20-20 label, and in the meantime, you can hear the very pleasant lead single, “Sailing By.”
Musicgetnews.info

French Electronic Artist and Producer, Yann Sella to Release New Track

The hit track titled ‘Fire and Gold’ will be officially released to every digital streaming platform on the 9th of July, 2021. Jun 22, 2021 – Sensational, up-and-coming French music artist and producer, Yann Sella has proudly announced the upcoming release of his latest single titled ‘Fire and Gold’. The track will be released exclusively on the Beatport download store on the 25th of June, 2021, before its official release on the 9th of July, 2021.
Beauty & Fashionhotnewhiphop.com

ASAP TyY Drops Timely Track "1990"

The Harlem-based collective is best known for pushing the envelope within hip-hop fashion, but that could never take away from their ceaseless expansion as a label and set of musicians. A$AP TyY's new track, "1990," is hypnotic, moody and, most of all, timely. Rapping about COVID is bound to become a cliché in countless rappers' punchlines, but it's hard to blame them as long as it's well-executed.