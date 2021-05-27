How To Record Better Audio Using Your Phone

Smartphone makers are always bringing out the latest and greatest hardware in the form of new devices. It’s understandable why many people may get attracted by the new specs and features that phones have to offer. However, not everyone needs to or can afford to upgrade to the latest phones and keep pace with new launches. It’s more than likely that many of you are happy with your current device and will use it for longer than its upgrade cycle. It’s also possible that some of you are stuck with much older hardware that’s not as fast as you’d like it to be. Your aged phone might also no longer be a candidate for regular software updates.