How To Record Better Audio Using Your Phone

mnn.org
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou don't need access to an expensive microphone to record quality audio. All you need is your phone. We often forget all of the things phones are capable of doing such as recording audio. Here are simple tips to get fantastic results with these hand-held marvels. Turn off your alert...

www.mnn.org
#Sound Recording#Text Messaging#Headphones#Iphone Podcasting
Cell Phoneskomando.com

10 apps you need to remove from your phone now

Apps used to be fun add-ons to get the most out of your phone. Today, they’re vital to our everyday communication, work and play. Sadly, it seems like every week, there’s another list of bad apps causing headaches or putting your security at risk. Phony cryptocurrency and financial apps are scammers’ latest grift. Tap or click for red flags that the app you’re about trust your money with is a sham.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

How to read a QR code with your Android phone's camera

A Quick Response code, more commonly known as a QR code, is a fast and easy way to share different types of information by scanning the code with a device. Your Android phone can get so much functionality out of this feature. You can share your WiFi password with others, or share your Google Pay QR code with friends and family to transfer funds easily. Google added the ability to scan QR codes through Google Lens from Android 8 onwards, so you no longer need third-party apps to read such codes with your Android phone.
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

How to wirelessly share files between your Chromebook and Android phone

Google’s take on Apple AirDrop, called Nearby Share, lets you wirelessly share files across Chromebooks and Android phones. It works with all file types irrespective of size and without asking you to go through a cumbersome pairing process. Nearby Share can also beam files locally, which means you don’t necessarily need an active internet connection to use it.
Cell Phoneslodivalleynews.com

Learn how to record audio on Whatsapp to listen before sending

Messaging app users The WhatsApp The recorded audio can be listened to before sending it to a contact. This way, anyone who has recorded an audio message, and wants to review it for the authenticity of the content, can listen to it without much effort. The instructions are simple and...
Cell Phonesallaboutwindowsphone.com

How to call Android and Windows users using Facetime video and/or audio

Video (or indeed audio) calling over the Internet on phones has been a thing for ages, of course. Skype is perhaps the most venerable, then there's Whatsapp, Viber, Hangouts, Google Duo, plus a dozen more lesser players. Making it a pain when scheduling a family group video call, as you have to find a system that everyone has installed and set up. Especially in the UK, iPhones and iPads are pretty common among families and grandparents (etc.), but there's always someone who's on Android (or evena Windows laptop in this scenario). So using Apple's pretty slick FaceTime video software excludes them. But not when iOS 15 has rolled out in a couple of months, since the new FaceTime version includes a link creation system that lets those on other platforms join in as more or less equal partners.
Cell Phonesenplugged.com

Download Google’s Smart Voice Recorder on Your Phone

Have you ever struggled to find the right part in a voice note or find the right voice record? What if that your voice recorder app in your phone can live transcribe and it can do that without needing an internet connection, that will be a pretty cool feature to have, well Google’s Voice Recorder app has the ability to live transcribe without an internet connection.
Cell Phoneshowtousetechnology.com

Use the KonMari Method On Your Phone

I’m on a never-ending quest to make my technology as mindful and efficient as possible. I love my gadgets, but I don’t want them overtaking my life. I’ve written about how I created a Zen experience on my Android phone. But regardless of what kind of phone you use, it’s important to regularly delete things, in particular, apps. Your phone storage should be treated like the physical storage in your house. I recommend keeping it tidy and employing the famous methods of Marie Kondo.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

How to Use Siri to Reply to Your Text Messages

Apple's virtual assistant has advanced to a level where you can use it to hold entire conversations over text messages without even touching your iPhone. Siri can announce text messages, read them out loud, and even draft replies for you to send over voice recognition. You'll need to make a couple of tweaks to your Settings to make this possible on your iPhone.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

We asked, you told us: Here's how happy you are with your current phone

Smartphone makers are always bringing out the latest and greatest hardware in the form of new devices. It’s understandable why many people may get attracted by the new specs and features that phones have to offer. However, not everyone needs to or can afford to upgrade to the latest phones and keep pace with new launches. It’s more than likely that many of you are happy with your current device and will use it for longer than its upgrade cycle. It’s also possible that some of you are stuck with much older hardware that’s not as fast as you’d like it to be. Your aged phone might also no longer be a candidate for regular software updates.
ElectronicsDallas News

How to use Zoom or Teams on your TV

After last week’s webcam review, a reader wrote:. “My question for you is will the Anker C300 work with smart televisions, too?. “I routinely have telehealth calls with my doctors using their video conferencing system. “Today we use a Samsung tablet but would like to use our new big-screen Samsung...
ComputersTechRadar

How to use less RAM on your Chromebook

Chrome OS has many strengths compared to legacy operating systems like Windows 10 and macOS. Today’s best Chromebooks are insanely popular, in no small part due to the affordable nature usually seen. But with lower prices comes sacrifices on hardware, and most budget machines are now using 4GB of RAM.
Cell Phonesandroidpure.com

How to fix the Google Keeps Stopping error on your Android phone

So, you may have gotten the Google Keeps Stopping error on your Android phone’s homescreen. There is no reason to worry, because you are not alone. It appears that several users around the world are affected by this issue. In fact, one of my phones had the problem too. Guess who turned out to be the culprit? It was none other than the Google app.
Cell PhonesPhandroid

How to use your phone as a Chromecast remote control

In the past, Google’s Chromecast was basically a device that let you mirror what’s on your phone or computer onto a TV. In a way it was kind of like streaming video, albeit a bit more clunky. Google later updated their Chromecast where it actually comes with Android TV built into it which is pretty cool.
Cell PhonesTechRadar

How to Use Your Apple Watch as an Alert System

Thanks to excellent fall detection, the Apple Watch is an ideal medical alert system. Apple's fall alert system is activated by motion sensors which quickly connect you to emergency services if you have a sharp slip and become immobile. As a smartwatch Apple’s medical alert system is naturally mobile. Historically,...
Musicmakeuseof.com

How to Use Spatial Audio on Apple Music

Like what HD did for television, Apple hopes spatial audio will do the same for music. Spatial audio turns regular music into the same 3D experience delivered in cinemas, where sound seems to come from all angles. In this article we'll help you understand exactly what spatial audio is, how...
Cell Phonespakistanchristian.tv

In 5 steps.. How to control your personal data with phones…

In 5 steps .. How to control your personal data with “iPhone” phones. A Apple has released a new update to its operating system, “iOS 14.5”, which gives users more control over their personal data, but if you want more control over the “iPhone” itself, you have other options. Steps...
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

How to Record Calls on Android With the Google Phone App

The Google Phone app first debuted on Google's Pixel devices, but it now ships as the default dialer app on phones from Xiaomi, Realme, Motorola, and others. With its wider adoption, Google has also added new features to its dialer app that were missing earlier, including call recording. However, recording...
Tom's Guide

How to connect Alexa to Wi-Fi

Alexa, like all digital assistants, gets its smarts from an active internet connection. And since even the best Alexa speakers generally don't have Ethernet ports, by far the most convenient way to go is setting up Alexa with a Wi-Fi connection. The Alexa app streamlines this process, but there are...