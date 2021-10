Dr. Abby Garlock Praised for Connecting with Students and Innovative Approaches to Difficult Concepts. BOILING SPRINGS, N.C.—A Gardner-Webb University assistant professor known for her inventive teaching, encouraging manner, and clear expectations has been honored with the 2021 Excellence in Teaching Award. Dr. Abby Garlock in the Hunt School of Nursing was presented the award recently along with a $1,000 cash prize. Established at GWU years ago to recognize, foster, and stimulate teaching excellence, this award identifies faculty members who are making a lasting impact on their students through their dedication, creativity, innovation, service, and their ability to transform lives.

