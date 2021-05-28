Sarah Ferguson issues impassioned plea to stop trees being cut down to build Amazon warehouse

THRISSUR: Nearly 500 trees were cut down in the forests of Thrissur under the cover of a tree cutting pass on assigned lands, sources said. Moreover, the stumps of the felled trees were burnt to prevent the crime from getting discovered. An inquiry has been launched into the matter. Nearly forty stumps were found burnt within the limits of Akamala station and Pangarappilly Elanad station in the Machad range. 33 passes were allowed to carry timber from the Machad range alone. In some places, up to ten trees were cut down under the cover of a single pass. It is believed that the pass was issued even after the order was canceled. The inspection was extended in the event of an extensive felling of trees with these passes as well. With the start of the investigation, the allegation that the pass was corrected and the files were destroyed is also being investigated. — Most of the trees were cut down from Elanad, Pulakode, Parippally, and Pariyaram areas. The burning of the stumps was seen in the Attur area within the limits of Akamala station.