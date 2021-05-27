Swamp Foxes force third game in Lower State softball series

No matter how things play out, the Ashley Ridge softball team has never made a deeper run into the playoffs than it has this season. The Swamp Foxes defeated Berkeley, 5-2, May 26 to force a third game in a best-of-three series for the Class AAAAA Lower State championship. The winner of that third game May 28, which was played after the Summerville Journal Scene’s deadline, advanced to the state championship series against Byrnes. That series was scheduled for June 1-5.