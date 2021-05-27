Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Swamp Foxes force third game in Lower State softball series

By Roger Lee rlee@journalscene.com
The Post and Courier
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo matter how things play out, the Ashley Ridge softball team has never made a deeper run into the playoffs than it has this season. The Swamp Foxes defeated Berkeley, 5-2, May 26 to force a third game in a best-of-three series for the Class AAAAA Lower State championship. The winner of that third game May 28, which was played after the Summerville Journal Scene’s deadline, advanced to the state championship series against Byrnes. That series was scheduled for June 1-5.

www.postandcourier.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lower State#The Swamp Foxes#Berkeley#Jersey Silver#White Knoll
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
wbut.com

Western Pa teams reach state championship games in baseball and softball

–The Armstrong Softball team avenged a 10-run rule WPIAL championship game loss to North Hills with a 7-4 victory Monday, sending the RiverHawks to the 5A state championship game. Armstrong will meet Lampeter-Strasburg Friday. All of the title games are being played at Penn State. –Beaver and Mt. Pleasant from...
Clarke County Democrat

All-state baseball, softball named

Southwest Alabama saw several area baseball and softball players named to the ASWA all-state teams that were released this past weekend. Clarke Prep softball, which finished as the runner up in Class AAA, had first team pitcher Avery Harrell and first team catcher Grace Davis. Cassidy Van Winkle was named second team designated hitter.
Arkansas StateKTLO

NC State limits Arkansas to 4 hits, forces Game 3

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) – Jose Torres hit the first of three N.C. State home runs in the fourth inning and the Wolfpack beat No. 1 seed Arkansas 6-5 on Saturday and avoid elimination. N.C. State (34-18), which allowed 17 hits and 21 runs in a Game 1 loss on Friday,...
Sportsnewradiosports.com

Spartans softball hosts Foxes in playoff opener

Two Northeastern Conference rivals matchup in the opening round of the WIAA Tournament Monday when Luxemburg-Casco hosts Fox Valley Lutheran. The Spartans beat the Foxes twice during the regular season, win 10-2 and 7-1 May 24th. They have only lost once since May 4th. The Foxes opened up their playoff run with a 6-2 win over Little Chute, their fourth victory in a row.
Quad-Cities Times

Rockridge softball reaches state for third straight season

EAST PEORIA — The cancellation of the 2020 IHSA spring sports season has proven to be merely a brief interruption in the Rockridge High School softball dynasty. Returning to the EastSide Centre — the state-tournament home from 2001-19 — for Monday's Class 2A East Peoria Super-Sectional, the Rockets punched their ticket to the Final Four for the third straight time and the fourth time in five seasons with a decisive 12-0 victory over the Buffalo Tri-City/Niantic Sangamon Valley co-op.
Anamosa, IAeastcentraliowanews.com

Anamosa softball: State-ranked showdown

Mowing down their opponents with phenomenal displays of skill for most of the start of the 2021 campaign, Anamosa softball coach Brad Holub wanted to see how his class 3A sixth-ranked team would react to being tested playing at ninth-ranked West Liberty Tuesday, June 8. Holub liked what he saw.
KVOE

College World Series: North Carolina State, Vanderbilt win opening games

The College World Series opened play in Omaha on Saturday:. *North Carolina State defeated Stanford 10-4 as Jonny Butler homered and drove in five runs for the Wolfpack. *Vanderbilt, meanwhile, outlasted Arizona 7-6 in 12 innings. The game went 4 hours, 51 minutes, making it the fourth-longest game in CWS history.
High SchoolSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Parkerson, Miener lead Highland into 3A softball state championship game

PEORIA — Sydney Parkerson and her Highland High softball teammates were in a hurry on Thursday morning. "If the first pitch is good, go after it," Parkerson said. The Bulldogs followed that rule to perfection. Parkerson kick-started a four-run uprising in the opening inning to lead Highland to an 8-1...
warricknews.com

Boonville softball state parade

On Friday, June 11 the Boonville High School softball team had a send off parade for their state championship game that night.
Lexington, KYWTVQ

Friday’s KHSAA Softball Semi-State games postponed until Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) -Friday’s softball semi-state games have been postponed until Sunday, June 13 at John Cropp Stadium due to severe weather conditions. The rescheduled games will be played on Sunday as follows:. 1:30 PM – Boyle Co. vs. Johnson Central (in progress) 3:30 PM – North Laurel vs. Lafayette.
SportsWDTV

State Softball Tournament Pairings Released

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - The 2021 West Virginia state softball tournament pairings and schedule have been released. The double-elimination tournament starts Tuesday at Little Creek Park in South Charleston. Full schedules and pairings are listed below. Class AAA. Tuesday, June 22:. Game 1 – John Marshall (21-5-3) vs. St. Albans (30-1)...
Lexington, KYwymt.com

Johnson Central, North Laurel semi-state softball games postponed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Due to severe weather, Friday’s semi-state softball games at UK’s John Cropp Stadium have been postponed. Johnson Central and North Laurel will play to advance to the state championships on Sunday, with the Golden Eagles’ game picking up where it left off in the third inning.
Tyrone, PAWJAC TV

Tyrone baseball, Ligonier Valley softball book trips to state title games

JOHNSTOWN -- Monday saw plenty of area teams with the chance to punch tickets to title match-ups in baseball and softball. On the baseball diamond, Tyrone topped Central in a thriller 4-2 in front of a capacity crowd at PNG Field in Altoona to earn the right to play for the PIAA-AAA championship. In Class-A, Juniata Valley's semifinal bout with Halifax was moved to Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. at Bald Eagle High School.
Sportsinkfreenews.com

IHSAA Softball State Scoreboard

Scores from the four state championships from the IHSAA Softball State Finals. Northfield’s Addi Baker hit a two-run homer in the seventh to lead the Norse (20-9) to its first softball state title. Class 2-A Pioneer 4, Sullivan 2. Pioneer won the ‘Triple Crown’, winning volleyball, girls basketball and softball...