This is what desperation looks like. Nikki Fried knows that she can’t defeat Governor DeSantis on the issues. That is why she is playing the race card. A very typical tactic from the Left. When they can’t win an argument, they will more often then not accuse their opponent of racism. Here is the good news. It’s not going to work. Nikki Fried will get trounced by Governor DeSantis in Florida’s upcoming gubernatorial election. No matter how much favorable news coverage she gets from the mainstream media. That’s assuming she even wins her party’s nomination.