Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Junction, CO

Grab a Burger in Grand Junction to Celebrate National Burger Day

By Billy Jenkins
Posted by 
95 Rock KKNN
95 Rock KKNN
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Everyone loves a big ol' juicy burger, and what a tremendous day it is as we get to celebrate National Burger Day. When you're hungry there is something magical about a big burger with all your favorite toppings. We are lucky here in Grand Junction (also Fruita and Clifton) to have some really good burger joints. To help you celebrate National Burger Day we created a list of the best restaurants around Western Colorado to get a really good burger.

95rockfm.com
95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
657K+
Views
ABOUT

95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction, CO
Food & Drinks
City
Grand Junction, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Lifestyle
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
City
Fruita, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Restaurants
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Burger#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
AnimalsPosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Bear Breaks Into Car for Coors Beer, Locks Itself Inside

The scent of Coors Banquet, brewed with Rocky Mountain spring water, attracted a bear to a Nissan SUV, because Coloradans love bear, and apparently that includes bears, too. We all know that food will attract wildlife — especially bears — to campsites, but most of us probably wouldn't think a case of beer would also do the trick. Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared the photos below as a reminder to hikers and campers to always lock your car doors in bear country, because they have a tendency to break into vehicles often. CPW said that there were over 480 car break-ins committed by bears between 2019 and 2020.
Grand Junction, COPosted by
95 Rock KKNN

A List of Indoor Activities to Avoid the Heat in Grand Junction

An excessive heat warning is in effect all week in Western Colorado so here's a list of indoor activities to avoid the heat. Highs will be in the 100s all week long in Grand Junction. On Tuesday, June 15 the high in Grand Junction will be 106 and on Wednesday it'll be even higher -107. The National Weather Service recommends drinking lots of fluids, staying out of this sun, and in an air-conditioned due to the excessive heat warning that's in effect.
Grand Junction, COPosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Wide Range of Times as Grand Junction Citizens Discuss When to Mow Lawn

So many people have a difference of opinion when it comes to answering one question. When is it an okay time to start mowing your lawn in the morning?. While I understand a lot of your answer has to do with your habits and routine, you could also ask yourself, when would you like to hear your neighbors start their mower? Because we don't want to be awake too early on the weekends but we understand our neighbors have to knock out their chores too.
Grand Junction, COPosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Company That Owns Grand Junction’s Mesa Mall Files for Bankruptcy

If you look at malls across the country you're seeing more and more of them looking empty and closed down. We have been very fortunate with the recent additions of HomeGoods also Dillards will be opening soonish. Plain and simple, Mesa Mall in Grand Junction is looking pretty good lately but we did hear some news about the parent company that owns Mesa Mall. According to MSN, Washington Prime Group who actually owns over 100 mall locations filed for bankruptcy due to pandemic-related shutdowns.
Colorado StatePosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Caught On Video: Mama Bear Enjoys Bath While Cubs Play In Colorado

The bears are and have been awake now for some time and with the heatwave that we've been going through lately, even THEY are looking for ways to cool down. I'm not sure but I'm guessing the video was captured on some sort of trail cam because to get THAT close to a Mama Bear and her cubs would be all sorts of crazy and scary...even for a ranger.
Grand Junction, COPosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado Cooks: Hottest Temperatures Ever Recorded In Our State

Bring on the heat. How many complaints did you hear over the last couple of months or so about the chilly, rainy and gray weather? Well, now there's sun, LOTS of sun, and LOTS of heat. While I personally love it, there are some that don't, including my wife who thinks it's WAY too hot, and my co-host Maxx (who also complains about the cold). Go figure, she's hard to please...but I digress.
Grand Junction, COPosted by
95 Rock KKNN

If Grand Junction Took a Road Trip Here are the 29 Snacks We Would Need

Taking a road trip can be so much fun, especially when you're with great friends or family, great music playing, and delicious snacks to munch on throughout the trip. It might sound crazy, but road trip snacks can make a big difference on your trip. Last week on social media I asked people in Grand Junction to name their top 3 road trip snacks to find out what snacks are the most popular.
Grand Junction, COPosted by
95 Rock KKNN

If Grand Junction Pets Had a Job, This Is The Job They Would Have

Grand Junction's pets as humans would be security guards, food critics, lunch ladies, and more. If Grand Junction pets had jobs these are the jobs they would have. We like to wonder what our pet's profession would be if they had a job. We think one of our animals would be a professional cuddler and the other would be a competitive food eater. Here's what kind of jobs Grand Junction pets would have if they had jobs.
LifestylePosted by
95 Rock KKNN

12 Crazy Colorado Roadside Attractions I’m Most Excited To See

Summer is a time for road trips and road trips are the PERFECT time to drive miles out of the way just to see things like the world's largest beetle or a 25-foot dog made out of dog tags. Yup, I'm definitely planning to do that and those two particular things are just a couple of the many wacky but fun roadside attractions to check out this summer...or anytime.
Colorado StatePosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado Parents Overjoyed as Overnight Summer Camps OK’d

'Hello muddah, hello faddah, here I am at Camp Granada..' Parents will be singing the classic as they drop their kids off at camp this summer. I'm sure the kids could use a break from their parents as well, as the pandemic has had everybody enduring being cooped up with family. The time has come for kids to stay away. Sure, they'll be welcomed back with open arms, but for now, stay away.