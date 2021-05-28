Gov. Cuomo Announces State Police, Local Law Enforcement to Crack Down on Impaired and Reckless Driving this Memorial Day Weekend
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York State Police and local law enforcement statewide will increase patrols to combat drunk, impaired, and reckless driving throughout Memorial Day weekend. The enforcement period starts on Friday, May 28 and runs through Tuesday, June 1. Memorial Day is one of the busiest travel holidays of the year and police will be out in force to remove impaired and reckless drivers from our highways.cortlandvoice.com