One of my favorite pastimes is fishing, I have been obsessed with it since I was a kid. The fact you never know what you are gonna catch, or how big of a fish your gonna catch is so exciting. Now I will say growing up in Chicago, we did not have the great fishing that Michigan has. We fished in a lot of forest preserves in Illinois and many of them were poorly stocked and really did not have much fish. We did do ok fishing the Kankakee river though.