LAUFFEN AM NECKAR, Germany, June 25, 2021 — The Schunk Group, a technology company that supplies products made of high-tech materials, as well as machines and systems, will acquire a majority stake in Pulsar Photonics. Based in Herzogenrath near Aachen, Pulsar Photonics is focused on laser micromachining, particularly ultrashort-pulse laser technology. It develops and produces machines and systems for materials processing with short- and ultrashort-pulse lasers. These solutions include systems to increase process speed — for example, through beam shaping or multibeam processing — as well as machine-integrated measurement technology to ensure consistent process results.