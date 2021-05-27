Diego deserves redemption and a retirement fight

Every fighter has their own reaction to a first loss. Sean Woodson’s may be the most unique. “I almost feel like somebody wrongly accused of a crime,” Woodson laughs when asked about suffering the agony of defeat for the first time against Julian Erosa last June. “Somebody who's innocent gets convicted of a crime and they're like, 'I swear I didn't do it,' and the only thing the police tell them is, 'Well, you'll have your day in court.' And that's how I feel. I'm like, man, that last fight, I swear that was not the real me. I feel like I've been wrongly accused of something. That was not the real me out there, and I've just been waiting on my day in court this whole time. And it's right around the corner. I can't wait to get out there and show them the real me.”