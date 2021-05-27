Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Diego deserves redemption and a retirement fight

By YungPimpKoolaid
mixedmartialarts.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe guy has fought and performed consistently for the UFC for what? The last 16 years? That’s an insane time to be in the top mma league ever. What do you guys think? Post fabia I think Diego has earned the right for one more fight. Lots of great legends that like to scrap for him to be matched with.

forums.mixedmartialarts.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Baroni
Person
Diego Sanchez
Person
Nick Diaz
Person
Tony Ferguson
Person
Robbie Lawler
Person
Cerrone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Combat#Tuf 1 Alumni#Likes Sickeye May#Mma#Kidquick May#Likes Crudz#The Performance Institute#Nsac#Handsomecouch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCufc.com

Redemption Time For Sean Woodson

Every fighter has their own reaction to a first loss. Sean Woodson’s may be the most unique. “I almost feel like somebody wrongly accused of a crime,” Woodson laughs when asked about suffering the agony of defeat for the first time against Julian Erosa last June. “Somebody who's innocent gets convicted of a crime and they're like, 'I swear I didn't do it,' and the only thing the police tell them is, 'Well, you'll have your day in court.' And that's how I feel. I'm like, man, that last fight, I swear that was not the real me. I feel like I've been wrongly accused of something. That was not the real me out there, and I've just been waiting on my day in court this whole time. And it's right around the corner. I can't wait to get out there and show them the real me.”
Combat SportsPosted by
The Independent

Floyd Mayweather hints at retirement as he appears to rule out fighting Logan Paul again

Floyd Mayweather has hinted that his fight against Logan Paul may be the last of his career.The former five-weight world champion has been in retirement ever since beating MMA superstar Conor McGregor in 2017 to move his professional record to 50-0.He returned to the ring to beat kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa inside one round in 2019 before a second exhibition fight with YouTube sensation Paul in Miami on Sunday night.Given his vast experience advantage, Money was widely expected to take Paul out early but failed to do so as the contest went the full eight-rounds.And afterwards he appeared to suggest...
Miami, FLMMA Fighting

Floyd Mayweather estimates he’s made $30 million in lead-up to Logan Paul fight, calls post-retirement exhibitions ‘gravy’

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is calling his upcoming fight with Logan Paul a “legalized bank robbery” because of how much money he stands to make from the exhibition boxing bout. By Mayweather’s estimation, he’s already cashed an eight-figure paycheck before even taping up his hands for the Showtime pay-per-view bout against the YouTube and social media star that goes down this Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
UFCUSA Today

Video: Can Leon Edwards afford to wait for Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington winner?

Leon Edwards finds himself once again at a curious career decision point after beating Nate Diaz at UFC 263. Edwards (19-3 MMA, 10-2 UFC), the British UFC welterweight contender, is unbeaten over his past 10 fights. That includes a performance that – sans a final-minute scare – saw him dominate one of the most popular fighters in UFC history.
UFCmmanews.com

Hermansson Likes Whittaker Fight If Whittaker Misses Deserved Title Shot

Jack Hermansson is targeting former middleweight king Robert Whittaker since “The Joker” believes “The Reaper” was passed up for the title shot. Hermansson, 33, last competed inside the Octagon in late May where he picked up a statement unanimous decision win against Edmen Shahbazyan. Prior to the victory against Shahbazyan, Hermansson was in an informal #1-contender bout against Marvin Vettori, who just competed for the middleweight title against champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 263.
UFCMMA Fighting

Michael Chiesa to fight Vicente Luque at UFC 265

A pair of streaking welterweights are set to fight on Aug. 7. MMA Fighting confirmed with sources with knowledge of the matchup that Michael Chiesa (18-4) will fight Vicente Luque (20-7-1) at UFC 265 at a location still to be determined, following an initial report by Cageside Press. This puts...
Atlantic City, NJSherdog

By The Numbers: Rory MacDonald vs. Gleison Tibau

Rory MacDonald can see a clear path to the Professional Fighters League welterweight playoffs, even as a hulking Brazilian with experience on his side stands in the way. The former Bellator MMA and King of the Cage champion will toe the line against Gleison Tibau in the PFL 5 headliner on Thursday at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey. MacDonald has won twice in his past three appearances. He made his promotional debut at PFL 2 on April 29, when he submitted Curtis Millender with a rear-naked choke 3:38 into the first round of their pairing at 170 pounds. Tibau, meanwhile, remains a fixture at the star-studded American Top Team camp in Coconut Creek, Florida. Unlike MacDonald, his first Professional Fighters League appearance at PFL 2 did not go according to plan and instead resulted in a unanimous decision loss to Joao Zeferino.
UFCSherdog

Fight Facts: UFC 263

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Fight Facts is a breakdown of all of the interesting information and Octagon oddities on every card, with some puns, references and portmanteaus to keep things fun. These deep stat dives delve into the numbers, providing historical context and telling the stories behind those numbers.
UFCmmanytt.com

NATE DIAZ ADVICE TO LEON EDWARDS WILL MAKE YOU LOVE HIM EVEN MORE!

Leon Edwards defeated Nate Diaz by unanimous decision this weekend but is still considered one of UFC 263 biggest losers. Because despite the fact that “Rocky” Edwards is now undefeated in ten fights, Diaz is instead raised to the skies for the entertaining five-rounder. Edwards will also not get a title shot and is now in a strange position in his career. What may help him, however, is the advice he received from Nate Diaz in the cage.
UFCmymmanews.com

Marlon Moraes vs. Merab Dvalishvili set for UFC 266

A pivotal bantamweight bout between Marlon Moraes and Merab Dvalishvili will take place on September 25 at UFC 266. Dvalishvili’s coach, Ray Longo, broke the news on the Anik and Florian podcast on Monday. The fight is not official but is targeted to take place on the pay-per-view card at a location TBD.
UFCSportsBook Review

UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 Recap

Well, I was not disappointed in UFC 263. We had many fighters step up and prove themselves, we gained a new UFC Flyweight champion, and had a title defended as well! Read below for a recap of Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz, Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 2, and Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori 2.
Miami, FLmymmanews.com

Dana White says Floyd Mayweather should retire: “To do these types of fights is just silly”

UFC president Dana White says boxing legend Floyd Mayweather should retire, saying that fighting YouTubers like Logan Paul is “just silly.”. Mayweather fought Paul in an exhibition boxing match this past Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. The fight went the full eight-round distance, but since it was an exhibition bout no judges were ringside to score the fight. Mayweather definitely had the upper hand in the fight for nearly every round, but the fact he wasn’t able to finish an inferior opponent like Paul has led some to suggest it’s time for “Money” to hang them up. As far as White is concerned, the fact he couldn’t get the finish shows Mayweather should retire.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Nate Diaz Leaks UFC House Party Drug Video

Nate Diaz recently walked away the victor from his match against Leon Edwards. Due to his win, Diaz threw a huge party which has everyone split in what they think of such a display being done…. One person who is coming forward to speak their mind is none other than...