"A photo booth is a fun part of any celebration. Now that we're able to celebrate with the ones we love again, why not frame your time together with a fun photo booth prop. Using a frame as a photo booth prop is a fun way to pose at your baby showers, bridal showers or weddings. All you need to complete this craft is a picture frame, some florals and your imagination. You can customize this photo booth frame to match the color scheme of your event. Add as many or as few flowers to create your frame!"