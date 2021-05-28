Historic KC hotel heads to auction

All hail King G, a stylish new East Crossroads bar and delicatessen coming soon from Kansas City brewer and bar owner Eric Flanagan. Located on the corner of 18th and Locust, right on Art Alley, King G will feature two concepts in one: a bar and a deli. The bar will take inspiration from the neighborhood in both its décor and drinks, serving craft beer, natural wines and quality cocktails. Next door will be King G delicatessen, which will share a kitchen with the bar and provide both happy hour snacks and charcuterie along with deli sandwiches, salads and sides. The menu was developed by chef and consultant Howard Hanna, founder of the Manaia Hospitality Group and perhaps best known as the chef and co-owner of The Rieger, which closed during the pandemic.