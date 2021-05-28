Cancel
Kansas City, MO

Historic KC hotel heads to auction

Springfield Business Journal
 18 days ago

A 96-year-old Kansas City hotel is headed to auction next month. Memphis-based Wright Investments Inc. listed the Aladdin Hotel through Ten-X Commercial, a digital commercial real estate sales marketplace. The 193-room hotel in 2006 was renovated to the tune of $8 million.

sbj.net
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Kansas City, MO
Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
Kansas City, MO
Business
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Memphis, MO
#Auction#Commercial Real Estate#Wright Investments Inc#The Aladdin Hotel
