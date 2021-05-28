Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marshfield, WI

Obituary for Mildred A. Weidman

By News Desk
onfocus.news
 20 days ago

Mildred A. Weidman, 101, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Wells Nature View Assisted Living, Marshfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Marshfield, where the visitation will be from 9:00 am until service time. The service will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes. Rev. Douglas Robertson will officiate. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery and grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.

www.onfocus.news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marshfield, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Vesper, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
Marshfield, WI
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Person
James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Hospice#Rembs Funeral Home#Ebbe School#The Spot Caf#Weinbrenner Shoe Factory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US drops lawsuit, closes probe over Bolton book

The Justice Department (DOJ) is dropping its lawsuit and criminal investigation related to former White House national security adviser John Bolton ’s memoir, which attracted the ire of former President Trump due to its critical account of his administration. Two people familiar with the matter told The New York Times...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Associated Press

Editors of Hong Kong newspaper arrested under security law

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police used a sweeping national security law Thursday to arrest five editors and executives of a pro-democracy newspaper on charges of colluding with foreign powers — the first time the legislation has been used against the press in yet another sign of an intensifying crackdown by Chinese authorities in the city long known for its freedoms.
Washington StateCBS News

First "murder hornet" of the year found near Seattle

Scientists in Washington state have found a dead Asian giant hornet near Seattle — marking the first sighting of a so-called "murder hornet" in the U.S. this year. Entomologists from the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed Wednesday that a "dried out" deceased male hornet was found by a resident near Marysville in Snohomish County. Officials said the hornet appears to be unrelated to the hornet introductions in Canada and Whatcom County in the past two years.
EconomyPosted by
NBC News

Jobless claims show surprise increase to highest level in a month

Initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose last week despite an ongoing recovery in the U.S. employment market, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time filings for unemployment insurance for the week ended June 12 totaled 412,000, compared to the previous week’s 375,000. That was the highest number since May 15. Economists surveyed...