Obituary for Mildred A. Weidman

Mildred A. Weidman, 101, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Wells Nature View Assisted Living, Marshfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Marshfield, where the visitation will be from 9:00 am until service time. The service will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes. Rev. Douglas Robertson will officiate. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery and grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.