Carolina Rallies, Eliminates Preds With 4-3 Game 6 OT Win

By Associated Press
 19 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored his second goal of the game 1:06 into overtime to send the Carolina Hurricanes to the second round with a 4-3 comeback victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night in Game 6. The Hurricanes will play defending champion Tampa Bay, the No. 3 seed in the Central Division. Aho stunned the largest crowd to see an NHL game this year when he scored so quickly after overtime started for the fourth straight game in this series. Brock McGinn and Dougie Hamilton each had a goal and an assist apiece for Carolina. Mikael Granlund had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Johansen and Nick Cousins scored for Nashville.

