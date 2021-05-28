Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

EU challenges TikTok over consumer rights breaches claim

Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 18 days ago

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Commission said on Friday it has given one month to the Chinese-owned video app TikTok to answer complaints from an European consumers group over its commercial practices.

The EU's executive arm said it has started discussions involving the platform and the national consumer authorities following an alert launched earlier this year by the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) about alleged breaches of consumers' rights.

The Commission said some contractual terms in TikTok’s policies could be considered misleading and confusing for consumers, adding that concerns relating to issues including hidden marketing and advertising strategies targeting children were raised.

In February, the BEUC filed a complaint with the European Commission and the network of consumer protection authorities against TikTok. It argued that several terms in TikTok’s ‘Terms of Service’ are unfair and said the platform, which is particularly popular with youngsters, failed to protect children and teenagers from hidden advertising and potentially harmful content.

“The current pandemic has further accelerated digitalization," said Didier Reynders, the Commissioner for Justice. “This has brought new opportunities but it has also created new risks, in particular for vulnerable consumers. In the European Union, it is prohibited to target children and minors with disguised advertising such as banners in videos. The dialogue we are launching today should support TikTok in complying with EU rules to protect consumers.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
991K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Didier Reynders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Rights#Consumer Protection#Eu#Ap#The European Commission#Chinese#Beuc#Terms Of Service#Justice#The European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Country
China
Related
PoliticsBirmingham Star

China rejects NATO claims of systemic challenges

Brussels [Belgium], June 15 (ANI): China on Monday rejected NATO's statement branding Beijing of presenting "systemic challenges," saying that it represents "a continuation of the Cold War mentality and bloc politics."In a statement, a spokesperson for the Chinese mission to the EU said China is committed to a defence policy "that is defensive in nature," and its pursuit of defence and military modernization is "justified, reasonable, open and transparent", Xinhua reported.
Europethesoufancenter.org

IntelBrief: The European Union Moves to Fight Terrorist Content Online

The European Union (EU) has adopted a new regulation that is designed to crack down on the dissemination of terrorist content online. Despite safeguards to preserve freedom of speech, the new EU regulation is unlikely to curb potential tension with U.S. free-speech standards. The new EU regulation can result in...
U.K.lodivalleynews.com

SIC News | Does the UK have more than 600 European citizens?

No. Facebook One user shared a publication, “The new British immigration policy led to the arrest of European citizens already traveling to the UK, among other things, for job interviews”. Is that so?. As stated in it Euronews, “Dozens of European nationals detained in UK for misunderstanding new entry requirements...
InternetPosted by
Reuters

EU data watchdogs ruling sharpens focus on Facebook, big tech

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) -Facebook and other Silicon Valley giants could face more scrutiny and potential sanctions in the European Union after the bloc’s top court backed national privacy watchdogs to pursue them, even when they are not the lead regulators. Consumer lobbying group BEUC welcomed Tuesday’s ruling by the EU Court...
Industrykfgo.com

EU wants faster vaccine production in “age of pandemics”

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union plans to boost its early warning system and have a permanent capacity to produce about 300 million vaccines in the first six months of any new health emergency, as it prepares for “the age of pandemics”. The EU executive published on Tuesday a set...
Industryoffshore-energy.biz

EU okays PSA Breakbulk-Coil Terminal deal

The European Commission has approved the acquisition of joint control over Belgium-based PSA Breakbulk NV and Coil Terminal NV by Singapore’s PSA International and Austria’s Felbermayr Holding. “The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns given its limited impact on the market,” the EC said in...
Agriculturepig-world.co.uk

EU farming body backs MEP calls for impact assessment and import protection measures ahead of EU cage ban

EU farming representatives have urged the European Commission to carry out a full impact assessment before setting a date to ban cages in EU farming. The warning by Copa-Cogeca follows a comprehensive vote by MEPs to ask the EU Commission to come up with legislative proposals to ban caged farming in the EU, possibly as early as 2027. But the MEPs stressed that an appropriate transition period and a ‘solid scientific impact assessment’ must be pre-requisites of any ban.
Economyyieh.com

Steel News

According to sources, the European Commission has sent a draft proposal of extending the steel import safeguard measures for another three years to its member states, and the quota was expected to increase by 3%. The EU steel import guarantee quota will be expired on June 30. At present, even...
Politicsinternationalinvestment.net

EU warns Luxembourg with daily penalty threat over AML rules

The European Commission has taken Luxembourg to court, asking the European Court of Justice (ECJ) to impose a daily penalty on the country for failing to implement new EU rules to stop money laundering. Without the rules on the freezing and confiscation of proceeds of crime, EU and national law...
Economywinespectator.com

SND: U.S. and E.U. Suspend Tariffs in Aerospace Dispute for 5 Years

The U.S. and European Union have reportedly agreed to suspend tariffs related to their long-term dispute over aircraft subsidies for five years. Earlier this year, the two parties had paused the tariffs for four months, but that window was soon set to expire, adding renewed urgency to the situation for companies across multiple industries, including wine and spirits.
Congress & Courtswineinstitute.org

US and EU Lawmakers Endorse Elimination of Wine Tariffs and “Zero for Zero”

Wine Institute and CEEV Applaud Strong Show of Support for Transatlantic Wine Trade. WASHINGTON, DC AND BRUSSELS – Wine Institute and Comité Européen des Entreprises Vins (CEEV) issued the following statement today in response to the Common Statement on the US-EU Wine Trade Relationship signed jointly by members of the U.S. Congress and members of the European Parliament. A total 85 US and EU lawmakers endorsed the statement’s clear call for the removal of all tariffs on wine traded between the two markets. The statement acknowledges the harmful impact of retaliatory tariffs and calls on the leadership of the US and EU to work towards a ‘zero for zero’ tariff-free wine trade environment.
Public Healthbaltimorenews.net

EU officials sign Digital COVID Certificate

BRUSSELS, June 14 (Xinhua) -- The European Union (EU) digital COVID certificate (EUDCC) was officially signed on Monday in Brussels, Belgium, after the three EU institutions worked hand in hand for the health pass to be ready on time for the summer holidays. President of the European Parliament David Sassoli,...
Traveltechstartups.com

Digital Covid vaccine passport is now required to travel to the 27-nation European Union bloc effective July 1

If you’re planning to travel to Europe, you better make sure you have your digital covid vaccine passport ready. Today, European Union (EU) officials signed into law digital Covid passports allowing the 27-nation bloc to open their borders for summer travel. Effective July 1, a digital covid vaccine passport will now be required for anyone traveling across the 27-nation European Union bloc Effective July 1.
Economymacaubusiness.com

Portugal: Investors want BES money back or will boycott European fund

A group of international institutional investors coordinated by the Attestor Capital fund, damaged by €2bn in the BES case, wants the European Commission (EU) to settle the case, failing which they will not be able to fund the post-pandemic economic recovery. “It is essential that the law is respected in...
Economylexblog.com

The European Commission Unveils New Sustainable Finance Package

The package focuses on material sustainability reporting and disclosure obligations, as the EU looks to direct capital toward sustainable activities. On 21 April 2021, one day prior to Earth Day and a US-led global climate summit, the European Commission adopted a much-anticipated package of measures as part of its policy to help direct capital towards sustainable initiatives and to help the European Union reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels and reach its 2050 carbon neutrality goal.
Economythefashionlaw.com

Nearly 1 in 10 EU Consumers Have Mistakenly Purchased a Counterfeit Product Over the Past Year, Per Report

The COVID-19 pandemic and the corresponding rise in e-commerce sales has led to increased consumer uncertainty about whether the products they are buying online are authentic or counterfeit. According to a new report from the European Union Intellectual Property Office (“EUIPO”), nearly 10 percent of consumers in the EU – or almost 1 in 10 consumers – revealed that they have been misled into buying counterfeit goods or services over the past 12 months, and as many as 33 percent stated that they have wondered whether the products/services they purchased were the real thing.