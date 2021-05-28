Cancel
Roster Rumblings | S.S. Mailbag

 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTampa Bay Buccaneers This week, Bucs fans have questions about Joe Tryon, the cornerback position, Tom Brady in the preseason and more Scott Smith. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers began the first of their two rounds of OTA practices this week and about half of the current 90-man roster was in attendance for the voluntary sessions. As expected, nearly all of those taking part were very young players and those potentially fighting for spots on the back end of the eventual 53-man roster.

Related
Buccaneers rookie Jaelon Darden appreciates learning from veteran WRs group

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected wide receiver Jaelon Darden in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but with several big names standing ahead of him on the depth chart, the former North Texas star will have to earn every rep he gets during his debut season. In addition to Darden, Tampa Bay’s wide receivers corps includes Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, and Scotty Miller -- a group of veterans that combined for over 2,800 receiving yards and 27 total touchdowns last season.
New Season, New Team | S.S. Mailbag

Tampa Bay Buccaneers This week, Bucs fans have questions about 2020-2021 comparisons, the defensive line depth chart, Tom Brady and more. There is an oddity on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' current 2021 roster that I am not even close to the first person to point out. With the May signing of former Green Bay safety Raven Greene, the Buccaneers now have three players on their roster who played their college football at James Madison University. The other two are offensive linemen Aaron Stinnie and Josh Wells.
The Bucs, the Colts, and the Tony Dungy All-Stars

We're back with another set of installments in our Coaching All-Stars series, which showcases the best player-seasons in the history of some of the NFL's most experienced and well-traveled coaches. This week, we're looking at the first African-American coach to win a Super Bowl, Tony Dungy. In many ways, of...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Open Training Camp Practices To Select Fans

One of the best parts about football season returning is training camp, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be allowing fans to join in on the fun. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have announced today that they will be allowing a few fans to attend training camp practices this year, but there is a catch… You must be season pass members, luxury suite owners, Stadium Club members, premium seat holders, and/or sponsors. If you are apart of the lucky few, here is the list of the practices:
Some Things Will Change in 2021, Some Won't | S.S. Mailbag

Guess what? It might be time to start thinking about fantasy football. For some of you it's never time to think about fantasy football, which is perfectly fine. And for those of you who do participate, this might seem a little early, given that it's not even July yet. On the other hand, we're pretty devoid of any real football news right now so we might as well turn our attention to the fake stuff.
Ranking the 7 Worst NFL Offseason Trades Since 2000

The offseason is a time for optimism. And as NFL executives reassess their rosters in the spring and summer, they occasionally see a trade as a way to improve the future of the organization. Reality, unfortunately, doesn't always cooperate with that vision. During the past two decades, the most glaring...
Mailbag: Are Raiders done tinkering with roster?

With just over four weeks remaining until the start of training camp, the Raiders are on break. But that doesn’t mean their fans don’t have plenty of questions, such as the makeup of the roster, defensive schemes and rookie linebacker Divine Deablo. Here is a sampling of what landed in...
Would signing veteran wideout Golden Tate make sense for the Colts?

According to an NFL.com article by Kevin Patra, veteran wide receiver Golden Tate would be interested in playing for a few different NFL teams. One of those teams is the Indianapolis Colts, but should Indy consider bringing in the veteran wideout?. Tate, who will turn 33 in August, has spent...
George Kittle Has Telling Admission On Jimmy Garoppolo

Even with No. 3 overall draft pick Trey Lance on the roster, Jimmy Garoppolo remains the starting quarterback in San Francisco. It doesn’t sound like he wants to surrender that role easily. Star tight end George Kittle appeared on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Tuesday to discuss a variety...
New York Giants Mailbag: Post Minicamp Musings

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. Note: We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. Curious to get your thoughts on who you think the Giants' biggest rival is now. In the Jason Pierre-Paul - Brandon Jacobs days, I'd say it was the Cowboys, but I think it's the Eagles given recent events. Also, same question but outside the NFC East. Thanks! -- @mhliao2.
Mailbag: Early Options For 2022 Franchise Tag

Just read in Mick Shots that there are 40 days between OTAs and training camp. I never realized that. I know these guys work out on their own, but I don't think that can compare to the stuff the coaches ask them to do. Why so much time between the two? Why not push OTAs back a bit? - GERRY HEITMAN / CAMERON, TX.
Notre Dame Football Mailbag

On Friday Irish Breakdown held its weekly Notre Dame Football Mailbag. During the show it was Irish Breakdown listeners that set the agenda for what was discussed, and the topics were many, although there was a bit more of a recruiting focus this week. Here are just some of the...
Mailbag: Best Position Battle?

If you had to pick a position, either offense or defense, what spot do you think will be the most contested and why? — PAUL MEEK / SAN ANGELO, TX. David: It's got to be linebacker, right? From the basic standpoint of resources, no other position has as many talented options competing for playing time. You've got a former All-Pro and first-round draft pick, a $70 million man who has been to a Pro Bowl, a two-time Pro Bowler who has played five years with the new defensive coordinator, and the current No. 12 overall pick in the draft. Oh and throw Jabril Cox, who everyone agrees should have been drafted earlier, for good measure. I don't envy the Cowboys, who have to figure out how to properly use all these guys. But it should be fun to watch.
Mailbag: Guessing At The DT Rotation?

I hear all about our defensive rookies, but what about Josh Ball? We picked him in the fourth round, how did he look during OTAs? — CALEB STEVENSON / AZLE, TX. David: From our vantage point, Ball looked to me like a guy who was trying to acclimate to the speed of the NFL game. It's a big jump from college, and I'd guess he's going to have his hands full with experienced NFL pass rushers like DeMarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory and Tarell Basham. That's to be expected, though. I'm not going to be surprised if he looks a lot more comfortable in September, after a month of training camp practices, than he looked during OTAs.
The Daily Norseman Mailbag

You have questions, I have answers....a wrong answer is still an answer. The big news since our last mailbag is quite a bit for the Vikings. The Vikings agreed to find some guaranteed money for DE Danielle Hunter and if reports are true both sides will work on a new contract next offseason. Good news for the dumpster fire of a defense that was on the field last year, any thoughts?