Roster Rumblings | S.S. Mailbag

If you had to pick a position, either offense or defense, what spot do you think will be the most contested and why? — PAUL MEEK / SAN ANGELO, TX. David: It's got to be linebacker, right? From the basic standpoint of resources, no other position has as many talented options competing for playing time. You've got a former All-Pro and first-round draft pick, a $70 million man who has been to a Pro Bowl, a two-time Pro Bowler who has played five years with the new defensive coordinator, and the current No. 12 overall pick in the draft. Oh and throw Jabril Cox, who everyone agrees should have been drafted earlier, for good measure. I don't envy the Cowboys, who have to figure out how to properly use all these guys. But it should be fun to watch.